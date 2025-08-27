“Be Faithful” — John MacArthur’s Son Shares His Father’s Final Words at Memorial Service

Matt MacArthur, the eldest son of the late Pastor John MacArthur, delivered a eulogy for his father during the memorial service on August 23, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Grace to You

The eldest son of the late Pastor John MacArthur gave a heartfelt eulogy for his father during the memorial service, reflecting on nearly 60 years of his father’s ministry and the advice to “stay faithful” before his passing.

“His bravery and faith were especially evident in his final days,” said Matt MacArthur, who eulogized his father for about 20 minutes during the service at Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, California.

“Dad was lucid, incredibly brave; a loving husband, dad and grandfather,” he said. “His determination never wavered. The man who stood as a lion in this pulpit also stood at the edge of eternity with the same steadfast courage.”

“His last words to me were: ‘Son, be faithful.’ He didn’t say, ‘Write a book.’ He didn’t say, ‘Be the keynote speaker at a conference.’ He said, ‘Be faithful.’ What a model.”

Matt MacArthur recalled that his father, who was barely able to speak beyond a whisper as he was dying, expressed assurance of salvation by quoting the apostle Paul’s hope in the face of death from 1 Corinthians 15:55-57.

“‘O Death, where is your sting? I feel no sting. Grace has overpowered my sinful heart,’” MacArthur quoted his father as saying. “What a gift. What a gift. Grace is the greatest power because it pushes sin away. It’s all of grace. I am unworthy. I’ve lived to see my children’s children, and I pray that you all will finish well.”

“Even in the shadow of the darkest fears, he stood like a pillar: steady, unshaken and anchored in faith,” Matt MacArthur said.

MacArthur’s memorial service also featured remarks from other prominent figures such as John Piper, Alistair Begg, Sinclair B. Ferguson and Joni Eareckson Tada.

MacArthur died on July 14 at age 86 after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He had been battling health issues for two years and was hospitalized in 2023 after struggling to breathe while delivering an hour-long sermon.

During his final public sermon on November 24, 2024, MacArthur expressed gratitude to God despite his physical suffering, emphasizing that “God uses pain to accomplish His purposes.”

MacArthur was a major figure in the Christian world, known for his preaching at Grace Community Church, his books, leadership at The Master’s University, and his Grace to You media ministry, impacting generations across the globe.

MacArthur is survived by Patricia, his wife of more than 60 years, along with their four children, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.