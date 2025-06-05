Johnnie Moore Named Executive Chairman of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Rev. Johnnie Moore is appointed as the executive chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. | Photo Credit: Johnnie Moore's Facebook

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilian population, has appointed the Rev. Johnnie Moore as its new executive chairman. U.S. Evangelical leader Moore is a pro-Israel advocate and has spoken out against Hamas repeatedly over the years.

The organization announced in a statement Tuesday that Moore, who is the president of JDA Worldwide and the Congress of Christian Leaders, brings extensive experience and advocacy for religious freedom, having previously served on the bipartisan U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom under President Donald Trump.

Since launching operations on May 26, 2025, GHF reports that it has delivered more than 7 million meals through its secure distribution system without incident. The organization partners with local communities and international stakeholders to meet urgent needs and restore dignity in everyday life in Gaza, especially amid ongoing conflict.

Moore’s appointment comes more than 18 months after the October 7, 2023, terror attack in southern Israel perpetrated by Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007. The attack resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military campaign aimed at eradicating Hamas and freeing hostages.

The Gaza Health Ministry claims that more than 54,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, though these figures lack differentiation between civilians and combatants, and their accuracy has been questioned.

Previous aid efforts have been met with allegations that Hamas militants have stolen and sold humanitarian supplies on the black market. Following a weeklong Israeli blockade on aid into Gaza, GHF announced last Monday that it had begun delivering supplies to distribution hubs in Gaza, with Israel supporting GHF’s direct oversight to prevent aid diversion by Hamas.

The charity states its focus on “pre-packaged rations, hygiene kits, and medical supplies” moving through “tightly controlled corridors, monitored in real time to prevent diversion.” It plans to partner with NGOs like the United Nations and other civil society organizations to carry out its mission.

Last week, GHF reported that Palestinian groups cooperating with the organization have received threats from Hamas, which “is threatened by this new operating model, and will do everything in its power to see it fail,” the organization said.