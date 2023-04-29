Historic Kankakee County Church Devastated by Inferno, Community Mourns Loss

Pexels/Denniz Futalan

Authorities have reported that a fire has broke out and devastated early Friday morning at a closed church in Pembroke Township. The Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church on South Main Street is believed to have set on fire 2 o'clock in the morning. According to a report released by ABC7 Chicago, when the firefighters and other responders have arrived at the scene, the fire was already eating up the building.

Luckily, there was no people in the church when the fire began. Firefighters tried to put out the fire by spraying water on the building. Sadly, the church was almost completely destroyed and is now considered a total loss.

Historic Church Destroyed by Fire in Hopkins Park, Community Rallies for Rebuilding

According to the story in Fox 32 Chicago, the church is one of the oldest in the neighborhood. The second-oldest church called the Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church was completely destroyed by fire and has devastated the faithful community. Since its founding in 1949, the chapel has served as a focal point for many locals. First responders arrived on the site to find the structure totally engulfed in flames, but nobody was inside.

The church has stopped holding physical services two years ago because of the pandemic restrictions, and its membership has been declining ever since. Mayor Mark Hodge of Hopkins Park expressed optimism that the community's religion will see them through this trying period and that something good will emerge from the ashes.

Pastor Howard Wills and several former churchgoers remember discovering their spiritual journey at Christian Hope. The day before the incident, a church visitor, Stephanie McCrary, reported hearing a strange noise at the church's back, which was also where flames later appeared.

Now that the horrific fire has passed, churchgoers are trying to raise money online to repair or purchase a new building. There was neither electricity nor gas leak in the location of the fire, and currently, an in-depth investigation is being conducted by the fire marshall.

Ohio Man Faces Charges for Attempted Arson of Church, Allegedly Motivated by Anti-Transgender Beliefs

According to a shared article in Yahoo! News, authorities reportedly discovered Nazi artifacts and a manifesto at Aimenn Penny's home after he confessed to planning and carrying out an attack on the Community Church of Chesterland, according to a Yahoo! News article. Due to many crimes involving the use of fire, the possession of explosive materials, and the possession of a dangerous weapon, Penny now risks harsh punishments. The case emphasizes the persistent danger posed by white nationalist and extremist groups in the US.

The abandoned church suffered minor damage, and Penny was apprehended on March 31, according to CBS News, which also stated that Penny tried to burn down the church using Molotov cocktails to "protect the children and stop the drag show event." In the meantime, multiple bills to restrict transgender rights have been presented in state legislatures around the US this year, showing a more hostile environment for the transgender population.

