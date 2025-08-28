Kirk Cameron Criticizes Taylor Swift for ‘Mocking God’ and ‘Celebrating Sin’ in Music

A scene from the music video "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

Kirk Cameron expressed concern over Taylor Swift’s cultural impact, warning that her music “mocks God, normalizes sin” and “glorifies lust and rebellion.”

The actor and father of six, known for his roles in “Growing Pains” and faith-based projects, shared his thoughts on her influence, stating, “What do you get when a billionaire pop star releases an album with provocative artwork, lyrics that mock God, glorify rebellion and celebrate explicit sin? You get the most powerful sermon that America’s youth will hear this year.”

He described Swift’s work as “discipleship” for young audiences, emphasizing that “She mocks God in her lyrics. She normalizes sin, she glorifies lust and rebellion as if this was womanly empowerment. Her songs are not just music. This is discipleship.”

Cameron voiced concerns that Swift’s influence over her fans, many of whom are teenagers, could serve as a substitute for parental guidance. “She doesn’t have any kids of her own, but raising kids is hard. Why get into all that when she can just disciple your kids and train them up in the way that she would like for them to go?” he questioned.

Following Cameron’s remarks, Jenn Nizza, a former psychic and host of the “Ex-Psychic Saved” podcast, shared her own worries about the pop star’s impact. She referenced a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, where Swift discussed her “lucky number” 13, highlighting her fascination with numerology.

Nizza commented, “Everyday divination is demonic. It leads to demonic oppression. She is polluting the minds of the masses with divination practices. This is the agenda of Satan and his minions who are influencing her.”

The controversy surrounding Swift’s influence on Christian perspectives has persisted. In 2024, Christian leaders criticized her after the release of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, citing songs they deemed sacrilegious.

One such song, “Guilty As Sin,” includes lyrics like “What if I roll the stone away?/ They’re gonna crucify me anyway/ What if the way you hold me is actually what’s holy,” which drew particular scrutiny.

Shane Lynch, a former member of Boyzone, accused Swift of engaging in demonic practices and satanic rituals during her concerts, warning of the harmful effects her music could have on children.

“When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he said.

Lynch elaborated, “Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel. That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit.”

Shane Pruitt, the National Next Gen director for the Southern Baptist Convention's North American Mission Board and co-author of Calling Out the Called, urged Christian parents to carefully consider whether they should allow their children to listen to Swift’s music.

He posed a question: “As Christians, who are filled with the Spirit, should we be entertained by, sing with, and expose our kids to lyrics that aren't just different than what you believe, but are actually mocking what you believe?”