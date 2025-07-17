‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Christian Songwriter Warns Against the Sin of Idol Worship

The new animated Netflix film, "KPop Demon Hunters." | Photo Credit: IMDb.com

The songwriter behind several songs featured in the popular new animated Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters" issued a warning about the sin of idol worship while discussing the meaning behind one of the film’s songs.

Since its release on June 20, "KPop Demon Hunters" has achieved widespread popularity, becoming the No. 1 movie on Netflix's Top 10 in the United States for several days last week and currently holding the No. 2 spot, according to Flix Patrol data.

The film’s plot revolves around a group of K-pop singers who secretly are demon hunters tasked with “protecting their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat” and facing their “biggest enemy yet — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

EJAE, a songwriter who provided the singing voice for one of the main characters and wrote several songs in the film, discussed her Christian upbringing and the song "Your Idol" in an interview with Forbes.

"Your Idol" is performed in the movie by the demon boy band The Saja Boys and "is about the obsession of fans [because the Saja Boys] want them to be obsessed [to control them]."

“That sounds like what an Idol is," EJAE, who has collaborated with various K-pop groups, explained. "I was raised Christian and remembered it's a sin to idolize something. So, it was like a twist of 'I'll be your Idol.' It was kinda creepy.“

She added, “'Your Idol' was inspired by EXO's songs 'MAMA' and 'Obsession.'”

The soundtrack, which EJAE helped create, has also received positive feedback from the American audience. As of Sunday, the film’s soundtrack reached the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 Chart dated July 19, with the full chart scheduled for release on Tuesday.

EJAE also contributed to writing and arranging other tracks for the film, including 'The Huntrix Mantra,' 'How It's Done,' and 'Golden.' She mentioned that she and her writing partner, Mark Sonnenblick, composed the songs after receiving scene descriptions from the directors.

The music production company THEBLACKLABEL created instrumental tracks, which were provided to EJAE and other songwriters, who then wrote lyrics and melodies.

Globally, the film ranks on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 93 countries, and as of Monday, it is the No. 1 movie in 12 countries: Australia, Denmark, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and Thailand.