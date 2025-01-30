Laken Riley Act Signed by Trump: Mother Praises Jesus and Aspires to Save Lives

On January 29, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act, an immigration bill named in honor of the Georgia nursing student who was tragically killed by an undocumented migrant. | Photo Credit: Christian Post / The White House on YouTube

Upon reentering the White House, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act as his first piece of legislation. This bill directs authorities to detain illegal migrants accused of theft-related crimes and allows states to sue the federal government for damages caused by illegal immigration.

Trump signed the law on Wednesday, following a series of executive orders he enacted this month related to immigration, which included designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The Laken Riley Act is named after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley, who was murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national living in the U.S. illegally in February 2024. Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder in November of that year.

During the signing, Trump blamed the Biden administration for allowing Ibarra to enter the country and vowed that his administration would ensure that tragedies like Riley's death would not happen again. “To Laken's family, we will keep Laken's memory alive,” Trump stated. “America will never forget Laken Hope Riley.”

Under the provisions of the Laken Riley Act, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is mandated to detain illegal migrants charged with theft-related offenses, including burglary and shoplifting, as well as those who have assaulted police officers or committed acts that harm others. The legislation also grants states the right to sue the federal government for injuries caused to citizens by immigration policies.

Trump invited Riley's mother, Allyson Philips, to the podium to share her thoughts about her daughter. Philips thanked the president for honoring Riley's memory, stating, “You are a man of his word.”

She also thanked the Lord, recognizing that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ is the source of hope that enables her family to continue living, with the belief that they will reunite with Riley in Heaven someday. “Most importantly, I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Philips said.

“Without His sacrifices, Laken's story would have ended on that horrific day that she was taken from us. But because of Him, we can continue knowing that we will see Laken again.” Philips added, “Our hope moving forward is that her life saves lives,” as she became emotional during her remarks.

In addition to the Laken Riley Act signing ceremony, Trump addressed several families, known as “Angel families,” whose loved ones have been murdered by illegal immigrants. He highlighted the case of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who was raped and killed by an illegal immigrant in August 2023.

Following his inauguration this month, Trump signed multiple executive orders, including the designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, the declaration of a national emergency at the southern border, and the direction for the secretary of defense to deploy additional personnel to the area.