LDS Church Donates Millions to Humanitarian Organizations Benefiting Millions Worldwide

Pexels/Pixabay

An organization dedicated to helping and aiding millions of people in need every year received significant donations from the Latter Day Saints Church, amounting to $8.7 million. The American Red Cross has been helping many people, primarily through blood donation drives. The donation will fund programs to aid people with cancer or sickle cell disease and purchase biomedical equipment, mobile blood donation centers, and other initiatives.

Gail McGovern, president and chief executive officer of the American Red Cross thanked the church for its unwavering financial support and the commitment of its members, according to the news that has been recently released. The church's donations, according to McGovern, have a significant daily impact on the lives of those in need.

Church Leads Blood Drive Efforts, Helping Thousands of Patients in 2022

According to the Church of Jesus Christ, in 2022, the church remained the single-largest donor to the Red Cross blood drives. Over 70,000 Latter-day Saints volunteered to donate blood at more than 2,000 drives nationwide in the first nine months of the year. Their efforts significantly impacted people recovering from operations, receiving cancer treatments, coping with chronic illnesses, and accident and emergency victims.

These donations are extremely helpful to cancer patients, who account for about 25% of blood and blood product usage in the United States. The Red Cross received 1,047,767 platelet donations with the help of the church in 2022, and efforts are being made to provide platelets that are 100% pathogen-free.

Sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans, mostly of African descent. Over the course of their lives, these patients may require thousands of blood transfusions. Through September of last year, the church successfully recruited nearly 21,000 African American blood donors in an effort to help fill this need.

In addition, the church provided funding in 2022 for the Red Cross to buy and install essential biomedical equipment. There were also 12 blood centrifuges, ten platelet incubators, three DNA sequencers, two DNA extractors, and one flow cytometer among the equipment.

Church Supports Red Cross, Boosts Blood and Platelet Donations for Sickle Cell Patients

The Church's Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department's managing director, Blaine R. Maxfield, expressed his appreciation for the selflessness of churchgoers who donate blood. According to KSL, he emphasized how the American Red Cross's mission and the church's commitment to helping the less fortunate and exhibiting love for one's neighbors are complementary.

The church played a significant role in the recruitment of nearly 21,000 additional African American donors in 2022 and assisted the Red Cross in raising an impressive 1,047,767 platelet donations. These blood donors are essential for sickle cell disease patients, who may need thousands of blood transfusions throughout their lifetime.

Also, Christianity Daily shared that the church supported the Red Cross' efforts to provide aid during wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes across the United States by taking part in its annual disaster-giving program. By working together, the church can show that it is committed to helping those in need and changing the lives of countless people.

