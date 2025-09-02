Liberty University Selected as ‘Most Conservative College in America’

The Liberty University in Lynchburg,Virginia. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Liberty University

The research platform Niche annually reviews academic institutions and has ranked Liberty University as the top institution on its 2026 “Most Conservative Colleges in America” list. This ranking considers the political views of students and the overall political atmosphere on campus.

Liberty University, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, boasts over 52,000 undergraduate students and features a 99% acceptance rate and a 63% graduation rate, according to the data provided by Niche.

It pledges to develop “Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world.” The university emphasizes training students to use their “God-given gifts” to effect positive change, apart from merely earning degrees.

Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, is ranked second, with the college hosting more than 2,200 undergraduates and maintaining a 73% acceptance rate with an 80% graduation rate. The institution promises to “equip students to pursue their unique callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience.”

Following closely is Brigham Young University-Idaho located in Rexburg, Idaho, affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon religion). With a 97% acceptance rate and a 55% graduation rate according to Niche, it serves a student body of 22,409 undergraduates.

Colorado Christian University holds the fourth position on Niche’s conservative colleges list. Students there are required to sign a lifestyle covenant committing to living according to biblical principles and assisting peers in need. Niche describes it as a “small institution” with over 6,700 undergraduate students, of which nearly 2,000 are full-time and 4,841 are part-time students.

Other institutions on Niche’s list include Bob Jones University in South Carolina, Cedarville University in Ohio, and Pensacola Christian College in Florida, which rank fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.