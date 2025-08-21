Liberal Lutheran Pastor Resigns Over Rejecting Denominational Guideline on Political Endorsement

On October 27, 2024, Pastor Jonathan Barker delivers a speech at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Grace Lutheran Church kenosha (ELCA)

A liberal Lutheran pastor in Wisconsin resigned after his bishop informed him that endorsing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for president during a Sunday sermon would violate denominational guidelines.

According to a letter from Bishop Paul D. Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod, a former Pastor Jonathan Barker stepped down from Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha and relinquished his credentials as a minister in the progressive Mainline Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Erickson explained that he learned last Wednesday that Barker, 41, was planning to preach a sermon endorsing Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left faction in the U.S. House of Representatives known as the Squad. Although Ocasio-Cortez has not announced a 2028 presidential run, she is currently 35 and eligible to run for the White House.

Barker cited the recent declaration by the IRS under the Trump administration, stating it would not enforce the Johnson Amendment on pastors who endorse political candidates. This longstanding restriction threatens the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status of churches and nonprofits if they endorse candidates or involve themselves in political campaigns.

Critics argue that the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of religious leaders and ministries to speak out on political issues. Supporters, however, see the restriction as a necessary measure to keep church and state separate.

The bishop called Barker last Wednesday to discourage him from making the endorsement, emphasizing that the Johnson Amendment, passed in 1954, remains the law of the land even if it is not actively enforced.

Furthermore, Erickson highlighted that the denomination has adopted a "Social Statement on Faith and Civic Life" that supports the Johnson Amendment and "discourages rostered ministers and congregations from making political endorsements."

At the end of their call that Wednesday, Barker told Erickson he would pray about his decision not to endorse a candidate. The next day, Barker called Erickson to resign from the church and the ELCA ministerial roster.

Erickson stated, “This resignation takes effect immediately, meaning that he is no longer considered a pastor in this church,” and asked the community to “hold Jonathan and his family in prayer as he discerns how best to fulfill his baptismal calling in this world.”

As a liberal social activist, Barker has a history of advocating for progressive policies such as climate change, universal health insurance, and raising the minimum wage.

He was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in August 2023 after he super-glued his feet to the pavement near a Milwaukee parking garage to prevent drivers from entering and exiting, on the day of the Republican primary debate, according to arrest records.