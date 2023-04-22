MAGA Pastor Urges Christians to Lead in Lawmaking: A Call to Shape National Policies

Pixabay/SEspider

Sean Feucht, the controversial MAGA preacher, called for a new period of Christian nationalism in the United States during a recent guest address at Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Feucht urged the crowd to accept the notion that America should be governed by biblical law to prepare the way for the second coming of Christ while speaking alongside Jackson Lahmeyer, the founder of Pastors for Trump.

MAGA Preacher Advocates for Christian Nationalism at Tulsa Church Event

According to Rolling Stone, in his speech, Feucht stressed the need for Christians to be ready for Jesus' second coming and noted that promoting Christian nationalism was crucial in that preparation. He understood the difficulty surrounding the phrase "Christian nationalist," but seemed to embrace the moniker in service of his broader mission: "It's all part of The King coming back, that's what we're practicing for."

Sheridan.Church, a congregation under the leadership of Lahmeyer, who also created Pastors for Trump, a group of evangelicals committed to aiding the former president's reelection campaign, served as the event's host. The event brought to light the MAGA movement's persistent impact in some religious communities and the confluence of its supporters' political and religious goals.

According to the report shared in Yahoo! News, at the Tulsa event, Feucht engaged in an imagined conversation with critics from the secular world, imitating their voices as he asked them whether they wanted The Kingdom to be the government and whether they wanted God to come and take over the government. He gave a hearty "Yes!" in his voice to his own questions, demonstrating his steadfast support for Christian nationalism.

Feucht presented an extreme theology that differed significantly from mainstream Christian beliefs and claimed that supporting Christian nationalism is necessary for followers of Jesus. He then asserted that believers should be the ones writing laws and that God should be in control of everything, proudly admitting to these beliefs with the phrase, "Guilty as charged."

Christian Nationalism Tour: Amplifying Faith and Politics Across America

Christian nationalism is a belief that Christianity defines America's identity and that the government should actively maintain this. According to Christianity Today, advocates argue that America must remain a "Christian nation" to preserve its identity and freedom.

Though not advocating for theocracy or rejecting the First Amendment, they seek a privileged position for Christianity in the public sphere. The term "Christian nationalism" is relatively new and not typically used by its proponents. Still, it accurately reflects the views of American nationalists who see the country's identity as inseparable from Christianity.

With assistance from the far-right political group Turning Point USA, headed by Charlie Kirk, MAGA preacher Sean Feucht's fifty-state "Kingdom to the Capitol" worship tour seeks to amplify Christian nationalism throughout the U.S. The ambitious tour, which began in Washington, D.C., was organized by TPUSAFaith, a Turning Point USA initiative, in collaboration with Feucht's Let Us Worship project and promoted the goal to "restore America's biblical values." last month with a prayer session held in the Capitol rotunda. Rep. Lauren Boebert, known for endorsing divisive political and religious personalities, reportedly organized the event.

