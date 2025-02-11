Majority of Evangelicals Assert US Should Embrace Refugees as a Moral Duty, Says Poll

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ StockSnap

A recent poll indicates that while Evangelicals support border security, a significant majority believe the United States has a moral obligation to accept refugees and that Christians should care for immigrants, regardless of their legal status.

On Wednesday, Lifeway Research released the results of a survey examining Evangelicals' attitudes toward immigration policy, which was based on interviews conducted between January 13 and 21.

Respondents were asked if they agreed with the statement that the U.S. “has a moral responsibility to accept refugees, which U.S. law defines as someone fleeing persecution due to specific factors such as their race, religion, or political opinion.”

About 70% of Evangelical respondents indicated that they strongly or somewhat agreed, while 23% disagreed, and 7% were unsure. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed agreed that “Christians have a responsibility to care sacrificially for refugees and other foreigners.”

In terms of illegal immigration, the majority supported deporting illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes (67%) and those “reasonably suspected to present a threat to national security” (63%).

However, deporting other groups of illegal immigrants received much less priority, with less than half of Evangelicals supporting the deportation of those who refused to pay fines for illegally residing in the country (30%), those who arrived in the past five years (25%), and individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children (19%).

Even fewer Evangelicals believed the government should prioritize deporting those willing to pay fines (17%), those who had been in the U.S. for 5 to 10 years (16%), or those residing in the country for at least 10 years (14%). The survey revealed that 14% of respondents viewed the deportation of individuals with at least one U.S. citizen child and those married to a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident as a priority.

Opinions on a “zero tolerance policy” regarding illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border were also mixed, with 45% supporting such a policy and 43% opposing it. The survey found that a solid majority of Evangelicals (80%) believe it is important for Congress to pass “significant immigration legislation” in 2025. Respondents expressed overwhelming support for legislation that “ensures fairness to taxpayers” (93%), “respects the rule of law” (92%), and “guarantees secure national borders” (90%).

Additionally, there was strong backing for immigration legislation that “respects the God-given dignity of every person” (90%) and “protects the unity of the immediate family” (90%). A notable 74% of Evangelicals expressed a desire for legislation that “establishes a path toward citizenship for those here illegally,” while 76% favored measures that include both increased border security and a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

81% supported legislation that “strengthens border security” and provides a path to citizenship for individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as “Dreamers,” and those seeking to ensure “enough farm workers.”

The survey also explored the role of Evangelical churches in supporting illegal immigrants and shaping the immigration debate. An overwhelming majority (80%) indicated they would “value hearing a sermon that teaches how biblical principles and examples can be applied to immigration in the U.S.”

When asked if they believed Christians had a “responsibility to care for refugees and others who are forcibly displaced in other countries,” 73% responded affirmatively. Meanwhile, 55% believed that “Christians have a responsibility to assist immigrants even if they are here illegally.”

Lifeway Research Executive Director Scott McConnell noted, “Less than 1 in 6 evangelicals value deporting undocumented immigrants whose immediate family has legal status or have been in the country for more than five years. These are their neighbors and families they don't want to see divided.”