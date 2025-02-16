Massive Kentucky Revival Attracts 8000 Students, 2000 Embrace Jesus Christ

Screenshot: Unite Us/ CBN News via YouTube

On the night of February 12 at the University of Kentucky, more than 2,000 students responded to the gospel message of Jesus Christ through Unite US, with many participating in spontaneous baptisms.

“It’s hard to believe. This keeps happening. It is insane,” said Jennie Allen, a speaker for Unite US and founder of IF: Gathering.

According to CBN News, the first stop in 2025 was the University of Kentucky, located just 30 minutes from Asbury University, where the first signs of a new spiritual awakening among American students were witnessed in February 2023. This time, over 8,000 students filled Rupp Arena.

“Every time they are confessing their sin, they are yelling it out. They are responding to the gospel in herds. Like droves of kids are coming forward to receive Jesus,” Allen shared. “We are baptizing kids for an hour and a half. [They are] giving their lives to Jesus."

“It is only God,” she added. “There is a movement amongst students that you can't believe. And even when you see it, you can't believe it!”

CBN's Abigail Robertson was present and described the almost indescribable move of God that occurred on campus. “I've never seen anything like what happened last night. Kids lining up to get baptized in 30-degree weather – it’s truly amazing what's happening,” she stated.

A social media post reflected the sentiment of the night: “We’ve been praying for this night for months, and God met us here again. We know it’s just the beginning of all He has in store.”

Tonya Prewett, founder and visionary behind Unite US, delivered a powerful message urging the crowd to surrender everything to Jesus. “You get so tired of the enemy and his attacks that you will do anything. Even if it costs everything. Many times, God will use our deepest pain to propel us into our deepest purpose,” she communicated to CBN News.

The night concluded with hundreds of students publicly declaring their faith in Jesus Christ, followed by water baptisms that were met with cheers from the crowd.

“He did it again. Except for He did it bigger than He's ever done it,” said Pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, who also spoke at the event.

“All the aisles and the altars [were] just full of people. Literally thousands [of] college students came forward to give their lives to Jesus. My legs are sore, my arm is sore from baptizing people. And we say thanks to God. Praise be His Name,” he stated.

The revival began in September 2023 at Auburn University’s Neville Arena, where 5,000 students gathered to worship Jesus, resulting in 200 spontaneous baptisms in a nearby lake. The Unite US has been holding large worship events impacting college campuses nationwide, collectively attracting over 70,000 college students.