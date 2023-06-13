Methodist Church in Ireland Apologizes as 30 Cases of Abuse Uncovered in Denomination's Safeguarding Review

Pixabay/William Sturgell

The Methodist Church in Ireland has issued an apology following the conclusion of a comprehensive safeguarding review, which revealed 30 instances of abuse within the denomination in the last 25 years. Taking responsibility for its past failures, the church committed to creating a safe environment for all members.

Methodist Church's Apology

According to a report from Christian Premier News, the decision to conduct the Past Cases Review in November 2020 was driven solely by the desire of the Methodist people to acknowledge and confront their history, enabling victims to be heard, recognized, and supported. The objective was to ensure that the church evolved into a secure haven for everyone in the present and future. Among the 30 cases identified, some involved physical violence that did not result in police intervention. Additionally, there were incidents of peer-to-peer physical, sexual, and emotional abuse that went unreported to the authorities. The review also highlighted inappropriate relationships between young adult leaders and teenage participants and instances of the improper use of social media. Out of the total cases, only six had already led to police action being taken.

The accusations primarily targeted lay volunteer leaders, while six cases involved ordained ministers, and three implicated lay employees. Although the church acknowledged that 30 cases might seem relatively small compared to other denominations or institutions, it stressed that no solace is derived from this figure, as abuse is unacceptable. Moreover, BBC News reported that the Rev. David Turtle addressed the public just two days after the church released its comprehensive three-year review into its handling of abuse allegations, expressing deep remorse and a collective sense of failure. Although the review encompassed a staggering 70-year timeframe, the report emphasized that the "overwhelming majority" of recorded cases occurred from 1998 onwards.

Recent Arrest of Former Methodist Pastor

On Thursday, February 23, the courtroom fell silent as Russell Woodman Davis, 70, pleaded guilty to raping and attempting to rape three boys during various periods spanning from 1988 to 2006. The locations of the horrific crimes included Newbury, Rowley, and Salisbury, The Salem News reported. In response to Davis' plea, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler sentenced him to three to four years in state prison. The judge had extended the offer to Davis before his scheduled trial, demonstrating an opportunity to acknowledge guilt and accept a lighter sentence. Drechsler emphasized that the punishment aimed to balance the "profound trauma and damage" inflicted upon the victims and Davis' exploitation of their trust. Additionally, the judge noted Davis' advanced age and previous remission from cancer.

According to the prosecutor, Davis took advantage of his role as a mentor, enticing these young men under the guise of providing guidance. Seizing opportunities to be alone with them, Davis coerced and forced them into sexual acts, exploiting their vulnerability and inability to consent. As the trial ends and the victims seek solace, the community is left grappling with the immense damage inflicted upon these boys and the lingering question of how such abuse could have gone undetected for so long within the walls of their trusted church.

