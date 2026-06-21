National Cathedral to Host Interfaith Service Marking America’s 250th Anniversary

The National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. | Photo credit: Washington National Cathedral website

The National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., is preparing to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence with a nationally focused interfaith gathering scheduled for July 3, just days after hosting its annual Pride-related worship service.

The interfaith event, titled “We Hold These Truths to be Self-Evident,” will be free and open to the public.

According to promotional materials, the gathering will “[celebrate] the nation's ideals alongside an honest reckoning of its history and unfinished work.” The cathedral is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

Cathedral Dean Randolph Hollerith and Washington Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde appeared in a promotional video highlighting the upcoming service.

Hollerith described the gathering as “a national interfaith service celebrating 250 years of the American story.”

Budde emphasized the cathedral’s role as a place intended to welcome people from diverse backgrounds and faith traditions. “Washington National Cathedral is a house of prayer for all people, and a gathering place for the nation,” Budde said.

“Presented in partnership with the Courage Project, the service will bring together voices and traditions that will show us where we've been as a country and who we are called to become,” added Budde.

The Courage Project, which was launched in 2025 with support from several progressive philanthropic organizations, provides financial awards to groups it believes demonstrate civic courage and public leadership.

According to reports, some recipients and supported initiatives have included organizations involved in assisting migrants detained by immigration authorities and other activist causes.

The America 250 observance is being presented as part of the cathedral’s broader “A Better Way” initiative, a program focused on civic dialogue, public engagement and national issues.

Previous events connected to the initiative have featured speakers from across the political and cultural spectrum, including Sen. Raphael Warnock, former National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and former Rep. Liz Cheney.