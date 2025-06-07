Nearly 90,000 Bibles in 22 Languages Donated to Disabled Children Across Africa and Asia

Photo Credit: CURE International

Two international Christian ministries have partnered to distribute over 87,000 Bibles in 22 languages to families receiving surgical care at a global network of children's hospitals.

CURE International has collaborated with Biblica, a ministry founded in 1809 that provides Scripture in people's native languages worldwide, to deliver the Good News to families at its eight hospitals across Africa and the Philippines.

These hospitals offer free surgical treatment for children with disabilities such as spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and other treatable conditions. Since its founding in 1996, CURE International has performed over 330,000 surgeries and reached 2.1 million people with the Gospel.

Justin Narducci, president and CEO of CURE International, said, “One of the things that our founders were really focused on was this balance between providing world-class medical care to kids and also world-class ministry care.”

“We have 60 surgeons across our network doing surgery every single day, and part of what they’re doing is high-quality surgery for very complex disabilities. And that’s part of our Gospel witness, just really good healthcare for kids that they couldn’t get elsewhere.”

The partnership involves a cost split evenly between Biblica’s donors and CURE International’s donors. According to Narducci, the expenses for shipping, distribution, and additional costs related to the partnership totaled around $500,000, which was raised through donations.

Geof Morin, Biblica’s president and CEO, stated in a statement, “Kingdom collaboration is at the heart of everything we do,”” and added, ““To deliver life-changing Bibles to those who need them, we depend on strategic partners serving as the hands and feet of Jesus on the very frontlines of gospel mission.”

Ernest Kioko, CURE International’s chief ministry officer overseeing hospital operations, shared that “75% of the population the nonprofit serves has a Bible in their heart language due to the partnership with Biblica.”

He highlighted an aspect of their ministry called “intentional spiritual ministry,” which helps children come to Christ while under treatment. After leaving the hospital, the organization ensures they complete a Bible study and connect with a local pastor or support system.

Kioko told Christian Post, “[The patients] go home with a tool that can help them in their new journey of faith,” emphasizing that “the Bible is the most important gift we can give our patients, not only as a spiritual resource but also as a means for growth.”