NHCLC Appoints Ohio Pastor as the First President of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition

Juan Rivera, the lead pastor of Victory Church. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Victory Church

An Ohio pastor has been appointed as the first-ever president of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition, an organization that promotes support for Israel among Hispanic Evangelicals.

The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, which comprises tens of thousands of churches worldwide, announced the appointment of Juan Rivera, the lead pastor of Victory Church near Youngstown, Ohio as the president of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition.

"The Hispanic Church stands at a prophetic crossroads," Rivera said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

"As antisemitism rises globally, now is the time for us to rise with clarity and conviction — declaring that we stand with Israel, we honor our Jewish brothers and sisters, and we will not remain silent. The work of HILC is not just political — it's biblical. And it's never been more urgent. Through HILC, and in partnership with the NHCLC, we are building the greatest firewall against antisemitism the world has ever seen."

According to a bio by the Jewish Federations of North America, Rivera participated in a transformative trip to Israel with his church in 2010, which inspired him to develop relationships with Jewish leaders and communities. Following that trip, his community maintained regular donations to local synagogues as he built connections with local rabbis.

After becoming the lead pastor at Victory Church, Rivera intensified his efforts to foster friendships with Jewish leaders. In 2018, Rivera and two other local religious leaders organized a trip to Israel for pastors.

Rivera has served as the executive director of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition since 2017, and he has also been the Ohio Chapter Director of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Coalition and a board member of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition.

Throughout his work with the organization, Rivera has focused on “building bridges of mutual respect, shared values, and strategic partnership between Hispanic and Israeli communities.” In his new role, he will oversee strategic partnerships, advocacy, and national initiatives.