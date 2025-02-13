North Dakota Republicans Push for Legislation to Recognize Jesus Christ's Kingship

The North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, North Dakota. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia/ Farragutful

Lawmakers in North Dakota have introduced a bill to officially acknowledge the “Kingship of Jesus Christ.”

House Concurrent Resolution 3020, co-sponsored by a group of Republican state representatives and senators led by Representative Nico Rios of Williston, argues that Jesus Christ holds dominion not only in the spiritual realm but also over civil affairs, asserting His power over governance in the state and the world.

The resolution cites Bible passages such as Matthew 28:18, in which Jesus declares, “All power is given to me in heaven and in earth,” and Daniel 7:14, which predicts Christ’s ultimate authority over all nations. It emphasizes that acknowledging Christ's kingship goes beyond a religious statement, having significant implications for how North Dakota and the nation approach governance, justice, and liberty.

The proposed bill asserts that “the Father is said to give to Christ all nations and the utmost parts of the earth for His inheritance and possession, and, in response, people and their leaders are called to learn and receive instruction from Him … including those in this great state.” It also specifically names Christ as “the ruler of Kings on earth and the King of Kings,” referencing multiple passages from the book of Revelation.

Additionally, the resolution invokes the founding documents of North Dakota, noting that the preamble of the state Constitution includes the statement, “We, the people of North Dakota, grateful to Almighty God ...”

HCR 3020 calls for the secretary of state to send copies of the measure to Trump, Governor Kelly Armstrong, and every member of the state’s congressional delegation, stating that “North Dakota should acknowledge the Kingship of Jesus Christ over all the world so that this great state may at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace, and harmony…”

Representative Rios, who introduced HCR 3020, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m looking forward to fighting for this resolution and sharing my journey with everyone about coming home and finding Christ.”

This legislative push comes less than a week after Trump declared, “After years of decline, Americans are re-asserting our true identity as a people ordained by God to be the freest and most exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth.”

A committee hearing for HCR 3020 has been scheduled for February 13.