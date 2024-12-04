Notre Dame Cathedral Reopening: Trump and Jill Biden Plan Visit Following Restoration

The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris. | Photo Credit: Bardet/Vautrin/Emissive, via http://www.notredamedeparis.fr

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will travel to Paris, France, this weekend to attend the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been restored after the devastating fire in 2019.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

He praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts in ensuring the cathedral was restored to its former glory: “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

First Lady Jill Biden will also attend the ceremony as part of an overseas trip lasting from Tuesday until the weekend.

The historic 860-year-old cathedral was engulfed in flames on April 15, 2019, causing extensive damage to its vaulted ceiling and toppling its 19th-century spire.

The fire at Notre Dame occurred during Trump’s administration, prompting him to comment on the incident at the time. “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly,” Trump tweeted.

Despite initial speculation that the fire may have been an act of arson due to a rise in such incidents against churches in France, investigators concluded in 2020 that the fire appeared to have been "started by either a cigarette or a short circuit in the electrical system."

In response to the fire, Macron pledged to restore the cathedral within five years, promising that the restoration would make Notre Dame "more beautiful than ever." The extensive restoration involved about 250 companies and hundreds of experts, costing hundreds of millions of euros.

During a tour of the rebuilt structure in November, Macron expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to the project, stating, “You have transformed ashes into art.”