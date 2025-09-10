NSW Attorney General Reaffirms Ban on Prayer for Sexual Identity Issues

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sam Balye

The attorney general of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has confirmed that praying for people with sexual identity issues remains prohibited, even if those individuals ask for it.

Lyle Shelton, national director of the Family First Australia political party and a candidate for a seat in the Upper House, stated last Friday that Attorney General Michael Daley had reaffirmed the ban in a parliamentary session.

The NSW Parliament enacted the Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 on April 4 of this year, which took effect when it was passed on March 22, 2024. The law explicitly bans “performing a ritual, such as an exorcism or prayer-based practice to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“Some prayers are now illegal in NSW,” Shelton stated on LinkedIn. “If a mom, dad, pastor or friend prays with someone who asks for help to follow God’s Word, they could face sanction.”

Calling prayer a fundamental aspect of freedom instead of a crime, the party leader argued that the government has “no business” deciding which prayers are lawful or unlawful.

He promised that the party would introduce legislation to restore the right to pray for anyone seeking it, specifically to allow prayers for those with unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion.

“Prayer is at the heart of religious freedom,” Shelton said. “If someone asks for prayer to live in line with their faith, it is an extraordinary overreach for the government to make that illegal.”

This pledge follows a revelation by Liberal member of the Legislative Council, Susan Carter, during a parliamentary session, that the new Conversion Practices Ban Act makes some prayers unlawful, even if people seek them voluntarily.

“I want to thank Susan Carter for her courage in asking the questions no one else would,” Shelton said. “She put the simple question of whether prayer could be banned to Attorney-General Michael Daley. His answer was shocking.”

A Family First press release quoted Daley as saying in Parliament: “Praying with or over a particular person in an attempt to try to change or suppress that person’s sexuality or gender is unlawful. … If it’s an unlawful prayer, then it’s not a lawful prayer.”

Shelton condemned the government’s stance, asserting that it was presuming to decide which prayers were permissible.

“Mr. Daley admitted the government claims the right to define some prayers as ‘unlawful,’” Shelton added. “That is a direct assault on religious liberty in NSW. It is chilling to think that a mum or dad, pastor, or friend could face sanction for praying with someone who explicitly asked for prayer to help them follow God’s Word.”

He further urged church leaders and faith communities not to be intimidated by the new legislation.

“The early church prayed for boldness in the face of threats (Acts 4:29),” he said. “That remains our call today. Family First will be the voice in Parliament ensuring that ideology masquerading as law does not trample on prayer and freedom of religion.”