Ohio Faith Leaders Warns Kroger of Potential Boycott Over Radical LGBT Policies

An alliance of 80 faith leaders from various Ohio congregations has requested Kroger's interim CEO to withdraw from backing LGBT initiatives, maintaining a neutral stance in cultural disputes.

In a communication dated Aug. 6 to Ronald Sargent, the clerical signatories from Presbyterian, Baptist, Foursquare, Lutheran, and non-denominational churches accused the Cincinnati-headquartered company of distancing its main clientele by supporting "diabolical" and "extremist" LGBT-related positions.

The letter emphasized Kroger's persistent dedication to what the faith leaders labeled as “radical LGBT policies,” mentioning an online campaign by the parental rights organization One Million Moms advocating for a boycott of Kroger.

Recognized as one of the “best places to work” for LGBT-identified individuals in 2019, Kroger provides an “allyship guide” on its website that highlights LGBT literature, films, and other media.

In an effort to foster greater “inclusivity,” the guide also advises employees to avoid using terms such as “Choice, preference or lifestyle” when referring to someone’s sexual orientation, as well as avoiding phrases like “Boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife [...] if you do not know the gender of the partner/spouse.”

The pastors wrote, “It has come to our attention that your Kroger Company has been deeply entrenched in the culture war promoting radical LGBT policies and political causes... These radical ‘woke’ positions are divisive and contrary to orthodox Biblical teaching, and in many cases, contrary to federal law.”

These faith leaders claimed Kroger's engagement in pride month activities, which promoted LGBT inclusion, is happening as many companies reduce such involvement.

They compared these actions with the U.S. Department of Education's June observance of "Title IX Month" celebrating girls' sports and ongoing Ohio legislation, HB 262, aiming to declare "Natural Family Month" between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The clerical coalition noted the negative reactions to recent corporate LGBT initiatives, referencing a nine-year boycott of Target due to its gender-neutral bathroom policy, which reportedly resulted in a $2 billion market value loss before it ended.

“These radical ‘woke’ positions are divisive and contrary to orthodox Biblical teaching, and in many cases, contrary to federal law,” the letter reiterated.

Kroger, operating under various brands like King Soopers and Ralph’s, has ties to Christian values, with the letter mentioning the founder, Bernard "Barney" Kroger's early decision to quit a job to respect his mother’s Christian wishes.

Concluding their appeal, the coalition quoted 1 Thessalonians 4:11, urging Sargent to “please stay out of politics and do not alienate your customer base.”