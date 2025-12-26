Operation Northern Lights Rescues 43 Missing Children Across Multiple States Ahead of Christmas

The rescue initiative, Operation Northern Lights, ran from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12 to recover missing children from 14 counties across North Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Leon County Sheriff's Office

A coordinated law enforcement effort spanning multiple agencies has resulted in the safe recovery of more than 40 critically missing children who had been deemed at high risk of violence, exploitation and other serious harm.

The operation, known as Operation Northern Lights, led to the recovery of 43 endangered children, some as young as 12 months old, according to an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Carried out over a two-week period, the initiative involved more than 80 personnel drawn from 25 federal, state and local agencies. Authorities also partnered with social-service organizations, medical professionals and nongovernmental groups.

The effort ran from Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 and focused on locating missing minors across 14 counties in North Florida, as well as cases that extended into Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.

In addition to the recoveries, the operation resulted in nine arrests. Officials said several of the cases may lead to criminal charges including human trafficking, child endangerment and custodial interference.

“This was the most successful missing child operation ever conducted in Northern Florida,” said Greg Leljedal, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida. “Because of the tireless dedication of the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners, 43 endangered children will now be home safe for the holidays.”

Leljedal noted that the children rescued ranged in age from approximately 18 months to 17 years old, emphasizing that the mission extended beyond locating the minors to ensuring they received immediate medical and psychological care to begin recovery.

One of the youngest children recovered was a 1-year-old reported missing from Leon County, who was found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, through the assistance of U.S. Marshals operating in that state.

Another case involved both a 17-year-old and a 1-year-old missing from Okaloosa County. Authorities located them near Jackson, Mississippi, where a non-custodial adult was arrested on charges of interfering with child custody.

Marshals recovered a 17-year-old reported missing from Suwannee County in Meadville, Mississippi. That recovery also led to the arrest of a 24-year-old adult accused of custodial interference.

USMS personnel in Jacksonville also recovered a 13-year-old who had been missing out of Suwannee County for 8 months

Another recovery centered on a 15-year-old who had been abducted by a non-custodial adult. Both were found in Ocala, Florida, and the adult was taken into custody on related charges.

Authorities said investigations connected to Operation Northern Lights remain ongoing. The Florida attorney general’s office indicated that additional details about charges will be released as cases proceed through the legal system.