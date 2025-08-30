Study Reveals Over 60% of Americans Hold Hamas Responsible for Famine Conditions in Gaza

Residents of Gaza congregate at a food distribution center, extending their pots in a competitive attempt to receive rice. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Reuters

A recent survey carried out by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies in conjunction with The Harris Poll indicates that a considerable proportion of respondents believe famine conditions are present in the Gaza Strip. According to the All Israel News, the majority of those surveyed also attribute the dire conditions to Hamas.

The poll, carried out in August, found that 69% of participants regarded famine reports as accurate. Notably, Democrats were more inclined than Republicans or Independents to accept these reports.

When it comes to assigning responsibility for the famine conditions, the results reflected a similar trend. The poll indicated that 61% of all respondents blamed Hamas for the situation, with 74% of Republicans and 60% of Independents holding that view.

Democrats, on the other hand, exhibited a generational divide, with younger Democrats aged 18-24 more likely to blame Israel rather than the Hamas terror group.

Age appeared to play a significant role in the poll results regarding support in the conflict. Overall, 74% of respondents expressed support for Israel over Hamas; however, a majority of those aged 18–24 showed support for Hamas. Conversely, at least 60% of respondents aged 25 and older indicated support for Israel.

The survey also revealed that a significant proportion of respondents, regardless of age, believe that Hamas “must release all remaining hostages without any conditions or face serious consequences,” with 78% agreeing with that statement.

Additionally, more than half of those polled (58%) believe that Israel should only enter a hostage-ceasefire deal if Hamas agrees to withdraw from Gaza.

The study also evaluated public satisfaction with the U.S. government and asked whether respondents thought President Donald Trump could resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. A majority expressed skepticism: 59% said they do not believe he can resolve the war in Ukraine, and 64% held the same view regarding the conflict in Gaza.

Opinions were more evenly divided concerning Trump’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, with 53% of respondents supporting his approach to the conflict and 47% opposing it.

Support for Israel’s conduct during the war was also closely split, with 49% approving of Israel's actions and 51% disapproving. In contrast, a significant 77% of respondents disapproved of Hamas’ conduct during the war, with majorities across all age groups expressing disapproval.

Finally, support for U.S. military aid to Israel remains robust, with 57% favoring offensive aid and 60% supporting defensive aid. The only demographic showing majority opposition toward offensive aid was respondents aged 18-24.