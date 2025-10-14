Pakistani Christian Pastor Dies of Heart Attack Three Days After Blasphemy Acquittal

Pakistan Pastor, Zafar Bhatti. | Photo Credit: Release International

Zafar Bhatti, a Pakistani Christian pastor who had been wrongfully imprisoned for 13 years on blasphemy charges, has died of cardiac arrest just three days after being acquitted.

After his release and return home, Bhatti collapsed before his family could arrange for urgent medical treatment, according to reports.

The 62-year-old pastor, founder of the Jesus World Mission Church, was first arrested in July 2012 in Rawalpindi, Punjab province, after a local cleric accused him of sending text messages that allegedly insulted the mother of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

According to Release International, police arrested Zafar and reportedly tortured him in an attempt to force a confession, though “he insisted on his innocence.”

Investigations later revealed that the phone SIM card linked to the messages was not registered to Bhatti but to a woman who was subsequently arrested, charged, and released on bail. She later died in November 2016 from Hepatitis C.

His attorney, Saif ul Malook, told UCA News that Bhatti’s health had deteriorated severely during his time in Adiala Jail. The U.K.-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide reported that Bhatti suffered from diabetes and heart disease and endured two minor heart attacks while in custody.

Malook repeatedly filed bail petitions on medical grounds, arguing that the poor prison conditions were exacerbating Bhatti’s health problems. Bhatti, who consistently maintained his innocence, was also reportedly tortured in custody to force a confession.

In 2017, the pastor was sentenced to life imprisonment, but his appeal process dragged on for years without resolution. Church In Chains reported that at least 47 hearings took place between his conviction and eventual release, with each one adjourned before a decision could be made.

Despite repeated medical warnings—including a 2019 doctor’s note stating that a third heart attack could be fatal—Bhatti remained behind bars until his acquittal last Thursday.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws have long faced criticism from international human rights organizations for being used to persecute minorities and settle personal disputes.

Groups like Open Doors USA have said that the laws are often used to target minorities, settle personal vendettas, or incite mob violence, with many convictions based on little or no evidence and appeals delayed for years.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide’s chief executive, Scot Bower, condemned Bhatti’s ordeal, saying the case demonstrates how blasphemy laws can be manipulated to punish innocent people. He urged the government to provide reparations to Bhatti’s widow and called for the full repeal of Pakistan’s blasphemy provisions.