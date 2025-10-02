Paralyzed Theologian Witnesses to ICU Roommate, Who Accepts Christ

Christopher Yuan, paralyzed from the neck down, is recovering after surgery. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Christopher Yuan ???

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan witnessed to a young man in the ICU after his major spinal injury, and the man decided to accept Jesus Christ as Lord.

Last week, Yuan himself was hospitalized after a serious fall at home that left him paralyzed from the neck down, necessitating urgent surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

On Monday, Yuan’s official X account revealed how, during his ICU stay, “God opened an incredible door for the gospel” to reach a man named David.

According to the post, “around 2:00 a.m. — in the middle of the night — Christopher began sharing his testimony and the good news of Jesus with his suite mate, a young man named David.”

“For three hours, David asked thoughtful questions, listening intently as they spoke — separated only by a curtain, never even seeing each other’s faces.”

By early morning, the post states, “David’s heart was ready,” and he “surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior” while in the ICU.

“A nurse was present the entire time and witnessed this sacred moment,” stated the post. “What a precious reminder that even in suffering, God is sovereign and His purposes prevail.”

Last week, Yuan’s X account announced that the author of Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality had suffered a serious fall at his home and was transported to a local hospital.

A follow-up message explained that he fell “upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing, and that heavy machine fell on his chest.”

As a result of the fall, Yuan was reportedly paralyzed from the neck down and had to undergo emergency surgery last Tuesday in hopes of regaining his mobility.

That evening, the account shared that Yuan was “out of surgery and recovering in good spirits,” with “some movement in his hands, arms, toes, as well as some feeling in his legs.”

He is expected to begin rehab over the next two to four weeks, followed by at-home therapy lasting four to six months, according to the latest update.