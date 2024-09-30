Pastor Mark Driscoll defies city order to remove 'Jesus Christ '24' sign, citing First Amendment

Pastor Mark Driscoll defies city order to remove ‘Jesus Christ 24’ | Facebook/Mark Driscoll

Pastor Mark Driscoll has recently made headlines for his refusal to comply with an order from the city of Scottsdale, Arizona, demanding that he remove a campaign-style sign reading "Jesus Christ ’24" from the property surrounding his church, Trinity Church.

"We will not comply, but we will multiply," Driscoll firmly stated, emphasizing his position on First Amendment rights and the importance of promoting his message.

The city issued the order following complaints about the sign, which was reportedly not classified as a political sign. The official communication from the Scottsdale city authorities pointed out that the sign did not meet specific city requirements and thus should be removed. Driscoll addressed these concerns during a sermon, showcasing his disagreement with the city's priorities.

In response to the city's demands, Driscoll highlighted his commitment to his faith and community, questioning the city officials' focus on signs rather than more pressing issues. He declared, “I would just humbly submit that if you work for the government before you go around collecting signs, figure out how to close the border and take care of people before signs”.

Driscoll's stance is not merely a reaction to the city order; it also underscores his belief in the importance of free speech as protected by the First Amendment. He maintained that the sign is a legitimate expression of religious and political belief, urging others to adopt a faith-driven perspective during the upcoming election. "The government asked us to take down our Jesus '24 sign,” he declared.

Additionally, Driscoll is using this controversy to promote his latest book, "Vote Like Jesus," and encourages his congregation to embrace a political vision aligned with their Christian values. He informed his congregation during a service that every member would receive a free "Jesus Christ '24" sign, reinforcing his call for Christian engagement in the electoral process.

Despite past controversies, including incidents at his former church, Mars Hill, Driscoll's current church appears to be thriving, with multiple weekend services and a significant online following.