Pastor Support for Patriotic July 4 Worship Falls From 56% to 45% Over Five Years

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Tseng

As the nation approaches Independence Day and prepares for the 250th anniversary of American independence, a growing number of Protestant pastors are expressing reservations about incorporating patriotic themes into church worship services.

The findings come from a Lifeway Research survey of 1,003 Protestant pastors conducted in September 2025. Results released Tuesday show that 45% of pastors believe it is important to include patriotic elements in worship services held on or around July 4.

The latest figure marks a significant decline from previous years. In 2016, 61% of pastors said patriotic components were important for Independence Day services, while 56% held that view in 2021.

At the same time, opposition to patriotic displays in worship has steadily increased. The percentage of pastors who do not view such elements as important rose from 37% in 2016 to 53% in the most recent survey.

The research also revealed notable differences among age groups and denominational traditions.

Older pastors were substantially more likely than younger clergy to favor patriotic observances during worship. Among pastors ages 65 and older, 63% supported including patriotic elements, compared with only 29% of pastors under age 44.

Support also varied by denomination. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Pentecostal pastors favored patriotic observances in July 4 worship services, while only 29% of Presbyterian and Reformed pastors shared that view.

Differences were evident between theological traditions as well. While 52% of mainline Protestant pastors opposed patriotic elements in worship services, Evangelical pastors were more evenly divided, with 46% expressing the same view.

Although many pastors expressed reluctance to emphasize patriotism during worship, most churches still plan to acknowledge Independence Day in some way. The survey found that 62% of congregations intend to recognize living veterans during services, while 55% will feature music honoring the United States.

Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, said the findings suggest that churches are adjusting how they commemorate the holiday rather than abandoning such observances altogether.

“While fewer pastors say it is important to incorporate patriotic elements into worship services the week of July Fourth, most still do something,” McConnell said.

He noted that many congregations now focus more on honoring individuals who have served the country than on highlighting national symbols or patriotic themes.