PCA Takes Step to Examine Christian Nationalism Through New Committee

The 52nd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (PCA) in America held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 23 -27, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ PCA

The Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) has voted to establish a committee to study the nature and influence of Christian nationalism within the denomination.

During the business session on Thursday afternoon, a commissioner from the Central Florida Presbytery requested that all overtures from the committee be approved with 95 votes in favor. In response, several overtures, including two focused on studying Christian nationalism, were put to a vote and overwhelmingly approved with 1,708 in favor and only 28 opposed.

Overture 3, titled “Erect Ad Interim Committee on Christian Nationalism” and originated from the Arizona Presbytery, called for the creation of a committee to “study the relationship between Christian Nationalism, Theonomic Reconstructionism, and similar viewpoints deemed necessary by the committee.”

The overture also stated that “further, the committee shall advise on whether these viewpoints and formulations are in conformity with the system of doctrine taught in the Westminster Standards or where they may diverge from the system of doctrine,” and that “the committee shall write a report that gives pastoral guidance when addressing congregations, new members, and future officers of the PCA.”

Overture 4, titled “Erect Ad Interim Study Committee on Christian Nationalism” and submitted by the South Texas Presbytery, addressed ongoing debate within the PCA about “the relationship of church and state that has occurred under the broad term of Christian Nationalism.”

The overture explained that “there has been disagreement and confusion regarding what these various viewpoints actually teach; these variations have caused confusion, division, and dissension among the congregants of PCA churches and disturbed PCA pastors and officers.”

A third overture, known as Overture 47 and originating from the Great Lakes Presbytery, which called for the formation of a study committee, was passed during the Thursday evening session with a vote of 1,008 in favor and 333 against.