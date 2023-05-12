Majority of Americans Raised by Christian Mothers Retain Their Faith, According to Poll

Pexels/cottonbro studio

The America Bible Society has conducted research and revealed that the majority of the children who were raised by Christian mothers retained their beliefs as they grew as adults.

The study found that 73% of youngsters who were raised Protestant as children either identify as Protestant as adults or as "other Christian." Only 4% of the population has become Catholic, and 19% currently identify as atheist, agnostic, or "none."

American Bible Society Research Reveals Christianity's Staying Power Among Children of Christian Mothers

According to the article in Christian Headlines, 57 percent of people who were raised Catholics continued to practice their faith as adults. One-fifth, or 21 percent, now identify as atheist, agnostic, or "none," while another 6 percent switched to Protestantism and 14 percent identified as "other Christians."

The study referenced the biblical verse Proverbs 22:6, which encourages parents to guide their children in the right direction so that they stick to it even in their old age. This verse has provided both a challenge and comfort to many Christian parents over time. The recent statistics corroborate this verse, particularly highlighting the significant role of mothers in shaping their children's spiritual growth.

While on the other hand, 32 percent of the adults who grew up without religion or have atheistic views are now converted to Christianity.

The "State of the Bible" report concludes by acknowledging the critical role of mothers in Christian history. It highlights examples from the Bible, such as Timothy, who was influenced by the faith of his mother, Eunice, and his grandmother, Lois. The report also notes the gratitude of Bishop Augustine for his mother, Monica's, fervent prayers, and the appreciation of reformers John and Charles Wesley for the guidance their mother, Susanna provided.

Spirit of Revival Increasing Amid Decline in Members of the Church

According to the article shared in Christianity Daily, the "God is Love Takeover" event, intended to promote togetherness and inspire a sense of renewal among visitors, was scheduled to take place on May 5 at Times Square, the busy center of New York City. Pastor Jewel Newman of the Holy Spirit Encounter in Georgia and Michelle Spence-Jones, the founder of the Loved by God Movement and a former Miami city commissioner, had planned the event.

The gathering included a number of events, such as a "love walk," different speakers, and a prayer and healing tent. Inspired by the wave of revivalism sweeping the nation at the time, its purpose had been to foster love and unity to counterbalance the pervasive national sense of hatred.

Many people expressed interest in planning similar events in their own cities as this spirit of renewal swept across the country. Recent occurrences at Asbury University in Kentucky, a testament to the growing longing for love and harmony in a divided society, had significantly inspired the revival wave.

The "God is Love Takeover" was intended to symbolize love and hope for the various groups gathered in New York City, establishing a sense of community. The occasion embodied the core beliefs of the Loved by God Movement, which holds that transformational change may be attained via love.

