Poll Shows 75% of Christians Have Little to No Trust in Democratic Party

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema

A recent poll suggests that most Christians in the United States have little to no trust in the Democratic Party and would never vote for a Democrat.

The survey, released by the progressive Evangelical advocacy group Vote Common Good and conducted by Change Research, documents Christian voters' views on various issues, including their perspectives on the two major political parties. Conducted between May 6-11, the poll surveyed 1,761 Christian voters.

The comprehensive results of the poll, shared with Time Magazine, reveal that 75% of Christian voters possess little to no trust in the Democratic Party.

Additionally, 62% of Christian voters asserted that they would never vote for a Democrat, with 58% characterizing the Democratic Party as hostile to Christianity and 54% believing that Democratic voters were hostile to Christianity.

In contrast, only about half of the Christian voters expressed little to no trust in the Republican Party. A significant 70% of Christian voters viewed the Republican Party as friendly to Christianity, and 72% held the same perception of Republican voters.

Vote Common Good highlighted the 31% of Christians who exhibit "low Christian identity" based on their answers pertaining to the role of Christian faith in social relationships, political views, and self-perception, as well as their belief in whether their destiny is linked to that of other Christians.

Data from the Vote Common Good survey shows that 49% of respondents with a "low Christian identity" identified as Democrats, compared to 40% who identified as Republicans and 11% as independents.

The Vote Common Good poll is the latest in a series of surveys indicating Christian voters' dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party following the 2024 presidential election.

Research from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University revealed that 56% of self-identified Christians supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 election, where he garnered majority support among all examined Christian subgroups.

Exit polling after the 2024 election demonstrated that 63% of Protestants and other Christians supported Trump, along with 59% of Catholic voters. Democrat Kamala Harris secured just 36% of the former group's vote and 39% of the latter's.