Pope Francis Remembered Worldwide; Trump Issues Half-Staff Flag Directive

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nacho Arteaga

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday after delivering an Easter blessing from St. Peter's Basilica, is being honored by world leaders who reflect on his legacy.

In a statement released Monday morning, President Trump announced that he had ordered the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff. This directive extends to “all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government and the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions” until sunset on the day of Pope Francis' interment.

Trump's order was issued “as a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis.” The flag protocol also encompasses “all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

Earlier that day, Trump released a shorter statement on Truth Social, stating, “Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him and all who loved him!”

Vice President J.D. Vance, who met with the Pope just before his death on Easter Sunday, expressed his condolences on X, saying that his “heart goes out” to the millions of Christians who adored Pope Francis. He shared a link that he was glad to see the Pope, though he was “obviously very ill,” and linked to one of his favorite homilies given by Francis, concluding with, “May God rest his soul.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X, asserting that Francis' “teaching and his legacy will not be lost.” She further stated, “We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the Pope by sharing a photo of their meeting, captioning it with words reflecting, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest.”

King Charles of the United Kingdom remarked, “Through his work and care for both people and the planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.” He noted that both he and the Queen were deeply moved to have visited the Pope earlier in the month and expressed their “most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy” to the Church and to those mourning the loss of the faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, made history as the first head of the Roman Catholic Church from Latin America when he was elected in March 2013.