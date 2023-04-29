Pope Francis Encourages Hungarian Church Leaders to Embrace Risen Christ as Path Forward

Pixabay/Annett_Klingner

Pope Francis stressed the significance of the Resurrected Christ. He challenged the Church to adopt a "prophetic receptivity" in response to the difficulties of the current world in a statement delivered to Hungarian Church leaders on Friday. Pope Benedict XVI urged openness and a prophetic attitude based on the Gospel while admonishing against the temptations of "bleak defeatism" and "worldly conformism."

In order to understand the signs of the times and how to see the changes and difficulties of the modern world as possibilities for growth and signs of the Lord's impending return, Pope Francis used Christ's parable of the fig tree. He acknowledged the severe risks that secularism, consumerism, hedonism, and polarization represent to families and young people in Hungary.

Pope Francis Calls for Prophetic Receptivity and Communion in Message to Hungarian Church Leaders

According to the Vatican News, the Pope emphasized several hardships facing the Church, including the vocations crisis and division within the Church itself, but he also made the observation, invoking his predecessor, Benedict XVI, that these obstacles can help strengthen the faith and expand our awareness of modern issues. The Holy Father emphasized the significance of sharing the Eucharist, referring to it as the "first pastoral priority" since "God is Communion and He is Present Wherever There Is Fraternal Charity."

Pope Francis concluded by outlining the characteristics of the Church to which we ought to aspire: a Church able of mutual listening, discourse, and care for the most vulnerable; welcome to everyone, and brave in carrying the prophetic message of the Gospel to everyone. According to The Paradise, the Pope encouraged the faithful and leaders of the Hungarian Church to be hospitable, witness to the Gospel's prophecy, and, above all, be men and women of prayer since the future depends on it. The Pope prayed that their spirits would not waver and that they would continue with great joy.

Pope Francis Concludes First Full Day in Hungary, Calls for Joy and Overcoming Interior Exhaustion

On Friday, Pope Francis finished the first full day of his 41st Apostolic Journey abroad in Budapest. The Pope spoke to bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated people, seminarians, and pastoral workers in St. Stephen's Co-Cathedral. According to an article in Herald Malaysia, he cautioned them against the mediocrity that resulted from inner exhaustion and encouraged them to move on enthusiastically. With thousands swarming the cathedral's piazza and balconies overlooking the scene, the event was defined by emotion and enthusiasm.

Before his departure, Pope Francis visited Hungary and spoke with 15 homeless persons at the Vatican. The Hungarians welcomed him with excitement, and schoolchildren lined the streets to do so. The Hungarian government offered free public transportation for those traveling to the event. The country expressed its appreciation for the assistance provided by the Church and state in exercising their faith. Pope Francis warned against the rise of nationalism in Europe and encouraged authorities to look beyond national lines in his inaugural address. He also demanded an end to the Ukraine conflict and supported innovative peace initiatives.

