Case Dismissed: Preacher Arrested for Disorderly Conduct during Pride Event Sees Charges Dropped

The charges against a local street preacher who was detained during a counter-protest at an LGBT pride celebration in Reading have been dropped by Pennsylvania's prosecutors. Following his arrest on June 3rd, the alleged preacher, Damon Atkins, was initially accused of disorderly conduct. However, the charges were dropped when the Berks County District Attorney's Office examined the incident's footage and pertinent precedent.

According to court records, Atkins was detained following a conversation with Reading Police Officer Bradley McClure. In the viral video of the arrest, Atkins is seen holding a placard that reads, "Jesus said go and sin no more." McClure counters Atkins' claim that the location is public land by advocating respect for the right of the pride event participants to congregate and demonstrate.

According to the article in Christian Headlines, Atkins kept repeating his own opinions while highlighting the public nature of the location. McClure decided to arrest Atkins, telling him that he was finished and then handcuffing him after mentioning that those in Hell were cheering for the pride marchers and reading a verse from the Bible, specifically 1 Corinthians 14:33, which states, "God is not the author of confusion."

Two neighboring people's emotions were also captured on camera. One person expressed shock that such an occurrence was happening in Reading, while another person, who was identified as Reading resident Matthew Wear, mentioned the importance of being able to record the incident on camera.

In the article shared in WFMZ, it stated that the dismissal of Damon Atkins' accusations sparks debates about the right to free speech and how to maintain a balance between opposing opinions in public areas. Although the incident attracted notice because of the conflicting religious beliefs and the arrest that followed, the legal outcome is a result of the District Attorney's Office's meticulous examination of the facts and application of pertinent statutes.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office made the decision to drop the charges against Damon Atkins after carefully examining the video. According to the story in The Morning Call, Adam Steinbaugh, an attorney for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, welcomed this development with relief. However, Steinbaugh underlined that Atkins should never have been detained in the first place and expressed his happiness with the dismissal nonetheless. He demanded action to remedy the officer's misbehavior and make sure that similar instances won't violate people's First Amendment rights in the future.

Further criticizing the Reading Police Department, Steinbaugh said the episode demonstrated their ignorance of the First Amendment. He disputed Officer Bradley McClure's assertion that Atkins's loud music violated the noise ordinance and qualified as "unreasonable noise" for the purpose of the disorderly conduct prosecution. Asserting that speaking loudly enough to be heard over a raucous crowd should not be regarded as unreasonable, Steinbaugh suggested that the police's main goal was to prevent speech that would be considered offensive by Pride participants rather than to reduce noise.

