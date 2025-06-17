‘Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger Wins Tony, Thanks God in Speech

Nicole Scherzinger (on the right) received the award for Lead Actress in a Musical at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 15, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Tony Awards

Nicole Scherzinger, best known as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, recently won the award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her role in "Sunset Boulevard" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Scherzinger, who also served as a former judge on "The X Factor," expressed her gratitude by saying, “I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way.”

In an interview with The Independent back in 2013, Scherzinger elaborated on her religious background, revealing, “I come from the most religious family — my grandfather is a priest — and if they support me in all this, and they do, then I'm OK.”

She also expressed the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry, lamenting, “you really have to sell your soul to the devil,” but emphasizing that she hadn’t done so.

Scherzinger has often credited her career as being aligned with "God's will," seeing it as "a blessing" despite the industry's pressures. Her convictions were further highlighted in a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, where she discussed her hesitation about taking a role in the ABC remake of "Dirty Dancing" due to her pro-life beliefs.

“I was like a crazy thing because, my family, my Papa's a bishop and my family's really hardcore against abortion,” she shared.

Scherzinger mentioned that she nearly turned down the role due to her reluctance to "promote abortion." However, after her grandfather prayed and concluded that the role was "what she was meant to do," she chose to use the opportunity to convey a pro-life message through her character.

Scherzinger reflected, “We decided that maybe I could be a voice, that I could shed some light on the subject without being preachy,” hoping to be a positive force through her platform.

In a full-circle moment at the Tony Awards, Scherzinger once again reflected on her personal history and her mother’s choice. She expressed profound gratitude that her mother, at 17, decided to bring her into the world.

“Her parents were never going to let her have an abortion,” Scherzinger emphasized, urging, “So I came out, so I just want to you know encourage everybody to keep your babies," Scherzinger stated.