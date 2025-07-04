Robert Jeffress Declares “God Created the Nation of Israel” Amid Cruz-Carlson Debate

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Dr. Robert Jeffress

The senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas openly expressed his support for Israel during a sermon addressing recent U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He framed the strikes as both a strategic and moral necessity and used his platform to directly respond to a viral exchange between Tucker Carlson and Senator Ted Cruz.

Jeffress said, “To support Israel, first of all, means to support Israel’s right to exist. The nation of Iran does not believe Israel has the right to exist. Iran has its stated objective to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth, and there are other countries that believe that as well. But in doing so, they are going against God Himself.”

Jeffress further emphasized the divine importance of Israel, stating, “Unlike any other nation in the world, God created the nation of Israel. Israel was His idea, and He said Israel will endure forever.”

He also affirmed Israel's biblical and historical claims to its land, asserting, “You look not just at the Bible, but look at secular history, look at archaeology. We know without a shadow of a doubt that Israel occupied that land at least three thousand years ago,” dismissing claims that the land is rightfully owned by Palestinians.

“Ladies and gentlemen, history is very clear on this. Those who oppose Israel are always on the wrong side of history. And most importantly, they’re on the wrong side of God,” Jeffress declared. “And thank God we finally have a president who understands that truth in Donald Trump.”

His comments came shortly after President Trump authorized military action against Iran, which Jeffress described as “both courageous and necessary,” and “the right decision,” to protect Israel, America, and the entire world.

“Last night, we saw President Trump make the right decision,” he told his congregation. “In going against Iran, he not only removed a menace and a threat to the nation of Israel, but he removed a threat to America and the entire world.”

Jeffress added that he personally texted Trump to express support, assuring him that “millions of Christians across the country were praying for him and would back his decisions.”

Jeffress also highlighted Trump’s public declaration of faith following the strikes, noting, “He said, ‘I want to thank everybody, but in particular, I want to thank God, and I just want to say we love you, God.’ Have you ever heard another president say that, Republican or Democrat?”

Beyond their shared views on Israel and biblical support, Jeffress and Cruz have maintained a long-standing political relationship. Cruz, who spoke at First Baptist Dallas in 2013, urged the congregation to stand firm for their Christian principles and also called for abolishing the IRS after its alleged targeting of pro-life and Christian groups.