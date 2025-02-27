Robert Jeffress' 'Pathway to Victory' Earns NRB Radio Program of the Year Award

Pastor Robert Jeffress received the honor on February 25, 2025, at the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Robert Jeffress

Pastor Robert Jeffress’s broadcast ministry, “Pathway to Victory,” has received the 2025 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Radio Program of the Year award.

Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, was honored this Tuesday at the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

In a statement, Jeffress expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from NRB. Our mission has always been to pierce the darkness with the light of God's Word, and this award is a testament to the power of the Gospel to transform lives.”

Jeffress added, “As our ministry continues to grow and expand, we are confident the Lord will use Pathway to Victory to advance the mission statement of First Baptist Dallas — to transform the world with God's Word … one life at a time.”

NRB President and CEO Troy A. Miller noted, “The NRB Special Service and Media Awards showcase the exceptional talent and commitment to service among NRB members. We honor these awardees for their outstanding accomplishments in Christian communications at the 2025 NRB Convention.”

Past winners of the Radio Program of the Year award have included notable figures such as James Dobson for “Focus on the Family,” Chuck Swindoll for “Insight for Living,” the late Pastor Charles Stanley for “In Touch,” and Pastor David Jeremiah for “Turning Point.”

Launched in 1996, “Pathway to Victory” serves as the official broadcast ministry of FBC Dallas and is reportedly aired by approximately 900 radio stations across the United States.

The ministry's website states, “Our mission is to provide practical application of God's Word to everyday life through clear, Biblical teaching. Our goal is to lead people to become obedient and reproducing disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The NRB convention in Grapevine also showcased several prominent Christian leaders, including NRB General Counsel Mike Farris, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, JDA Worldwide President Johnnie Moore, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Samuel Rodriguez, pro-life activist Alveda King, First Liberty Institute President Kelly Shackelford, and Center for Baptist Leadership Executive Director William Wolfe.