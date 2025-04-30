Robert Jeffress Urges Christians to Choose Hope Over Fear of the End Times

Photo Credit: Dr. Robert Jeffress' Facebook Page

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, suggested to Christians that the End Times should not invoke fear; rather, they should inspire hope and joy, according to The Christian Post.

In a recent interview with CP, Jeffress discussed his latest book, “Jesus Revealed in the End Times: Hope for Today from the One Who Holds Our Future,” which was released in March.

Jeffress expressed his desire to shift focus away from chaotic signs—such as wars, disasters, and economic turmoil—and encourage Christians to concentrate on the central figure of prophecy: Jesus Christ.

“I had been preaching and writing about prophecy for the last 40 years,” he explained. “And though every approach I'd ever used focused on the events of the End Times — the rapture, the tribulation, the millennium — I found among Christians two distinct responses: some loved it, but others were scared out of their minds. I wrote this book to remind people that, in the end, it’s not about events. It’s about a person, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Jeffress emphasized that the Bible's prophetic promises are intended to comfort and uplift believers, stating, “It's something not to be afraid of if you're a Christian.”

“Jesus promised to be a friend to those who followed Him and trusted in Him. He said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ That's why we don't have to dread the End Times. Christ is going to be with us every step of the way.”

Central to “Jesus Revealed in the End Times” is the depiction of Jesus not only as Messiah and Savior but also as King, Judge, Friend, and Lord. Jeffress noted that the book of Revelation, which means “unveiling,” is about revealing the fullness of who Jesus is. “We will see Jesus as He really is,” he said, adding, “and that should fill believers with anticipation, not fear.”

He commented on the importance of passing on truth to future generations, warning, “If we don't pass on the truth to the next generation, it doesn't threaten God's plan. But it does threaten the survival of our nation and world.”

Jeffress also distinguished between the “last days” and the "End Times," noting that, from a premillennialist perspective, while the End Times begin with the rapture and the tribulation, humanity has been living in the "last days" for 2,000 years. “Whether Christ comes back in 10 years, 100 years, or 1,000 years, your end and my end is coming very quickly. And that’s why we need to be ready.”

He also believes that “Jesus Revealed in the End Times” can serve as a powerful evangelistic tool. “Everybody is interested in the End Times, even non-Christians,” he noted. “They look at the world and think it’s spinning out of control. This book points people to the only way to know Jesus, and that is through faith in Him. … I encourage people to engage in 'book evangelism' — giving copies of this or other Christ-centered books to point people to salvation.”

He views the proliferation of various media platforms as a sign that the Gospel is reaching the ends of the Earth and fulfilling prophecy, stating, “This is God’s way of getting His Word out to as many people as possible before His soon return.”

Reflecting on his role as an evangelical leader, Jeffress, who prayed over President Trump in oval office last month, urged Christians not to become complacent. “This is no time to let up,” he warned. “We've been given a window of opportunity, not to rest, but to work all the more diligently for the Kingdom. We're not waiting for something terrible to happen. We're waiting for Someone wonderful to come.”