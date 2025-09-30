Ryan Walters Announces Oklahoma-Wide Partnership with TPUSA

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction. | photo credit: Ryan Walters Facebook

Outgoing Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced a comprehensive partnership with Turning Point USA to establish chapters of the conservative youth organization in every high school statewide.

A few days before the announcement, he resigned from his previous role to take on the position of CEO at the Teacher Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on religious liberty.

In a September 23 press release from the State Superintendent stated that TPUSA will assist students in public, private, and homeschool settings to establish a chapter, provided that at least three students from each school sign up.

Walters explained that TPUSA officials will also support chapters in gaining official school recognition, providing materials, mentorship, and helping with teacher sponsorships for chapter activities.

Walters, whose tenure since 2018 has included advocating for the inclusion of Bible curricula in public schools, said the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this month has renewed efforts to energize young people to “fight back” against what he describes as the “radical left.”

Founded by the late Charlie Kirk, who was killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, TPUSA promotes conservative activism on campuses, often addressing issues like abortion and gender ideology.

“I will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active,” Walters declared.

He added, “We will fight back against the liberal propaganda, pushed by the radical left, and the teachers unions. Our fight starts now.”

This partnership reinforces a recent collaboration between the Oklahoma Department of Education and TPUSA aimed at enhancing civics education ahead of America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

According to a September 17 announcement, this initiative involves TPUSA, Hillsdale College, and nearly 40 other groups, with the goal of “renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge, and advancing a shared understanding of America’s founding principles in schools across the nation.”