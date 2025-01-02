Salem Media Sells Off CCM Stations in $80 Million Move, Ending ‘Fish’ Format

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, one of America’s largest Christian media companies, has announced the sale of its remaining Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) stations for $80 million.

The agreement with Salem and Educational Media Foundation (EMF) is expected to close pending regulatory approval and marks a significant turning point for the Los Angeles-based Salem. It includes seven prominent stations, many of which have long been associated with Salem’s “Fish” brand, a staple in Christian radio.

The stations being sold include WFSH in Atlanta, WFHM in Cleveland, KBIQ in Colorado Springs, KLTY in Dallas, KFSH in Los Angeles, KFIS in Portland, and KKFS in Sacramento.

EMF is recognized as one of the most influential Christian media organizations in the U.S., reaching millions of listeners through its two main networks: K-LOVE and Air1. K-LOVE is a popular Christian contemporary music station that showcases artists such as Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin, and TobyMac, whereas Air1 centers on worship music, primarily targeting listeners aged 18 to 34.

By acquiring these seven stations, EMF intends to greatly enhance its national presence and bolster its influence in major metropolitan markets like Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

According to figures from the National Audience Measurement Service cited by Salem, K-LOVE and Air1 together reach over 22 million weekly listeners, making them two of the largest Christian music networks in the country.

The sale to EMF will ensure that these stations continue broadcasting Christian music under the stewardship of a much larger entity, as noted by Edward G. Atsinger, Salem’s executive chairman and co-founder. In a statement on Monday, Atsinger explained the strategic decision behind the sale, indicating that it would allow the company to pay off its long-term debt and better position itself for future growth.

“We have made a strategic decision to exit the Contemporary Christian Music format in order to pay off all of Salem’s long-term debt,” he remarked. “We could not be more delighted that the buyer is EMF. EMF has demonstrated over many years a unique ability and dedication to creating and distributing the highest quality Christian music content to its listeners in a positive and encouraging way. I am confident that their impact on listeners and their communities will be incredibly effective.”

EMF Interim CEO Tom Stultz stated, “As Salem has leaned into its talk and information programming, we are honored to carry the torch and keep Christian music flowing over these frequencies.” He added, “These strong stations expand our coverage area and help us deliver on our mission to reach more people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We feel it is an incredible opportunity to continue serving listeners with Christian music in these important markets.”

Salem will continue to operate its Christian Teaching and Talk, Conservative News Talk, and various other formats across the country. Additionally, as part of the deal, Salem has entered into a $10 million marketing agreement with EMF that will take effect in February.