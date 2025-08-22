Samaritan’s Purse Brings Hope to Hundreds After Wisconsin Flash Flooding

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Samaritan's Purse

Evangelical charity organization Samaritan’s Purse is actively helping flood victims in Wisconsin to recover from the crisis and regain hope.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post last Friday, Samaritan’s Purse announced that it had deployed volunteers to Milwaukee County following severe flash flooding caused by heavy rains.

The Menomonee River reached historic levels, resulting in widespread flooding that impacted as many as 500 homes and left around 2,000 residents without power. Samaritan’s Purse responded quickly by sending a disaster relief unit, a tractor-trailer stocked with relief supplies and equipment, to the area on August 12.

“Volunteers are helping homeowners clean out flooded houses by removing ruined walls and flooring, treating interiors for mold, and clearing out waterlogged furniture and belongings,” the organization stated. “Teams will also help residents recover cherished belongings and keepsakes not destroyed by the floodwaters, all while sharing the love and hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

The organization is conducting its on-the-ground operations in Wisconsin from Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. The Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, shared a video showcasing some of their efforts in Wisconsin on social media platforms.

According to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s website, “extreme storms” struck Southeast Wisconsin on August 9-10, causing “catastrophic flooding” across the region. Crowley declared a state of emergency in Milwaukee County on August 10, which is the most populous county in the state. The following day, Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers also declared a state of emergency across the entire state.

An ongoing damage assessment by Milwaukee County emergency management personnel has examined 3,334 homes so far, revealing that approximately 53% of these properties have either been destroyed or suffered major damage.