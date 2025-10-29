Samaritan’s Purse Flies 100,000 Pounds of Aid to Gaza on New 767 Cargo Plane

Staff from Samaritan’s Purse gather to pray before a 767 cargo plane carrying more than 100,000 pounds of life-saving relief supplies departs for Gaza, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse said Saturday it used its newly acquired 767 cargo aircraft to fly more than 100,000 pounds of relief supplies into Gaza.

According to a statement provided to The Christian Post, the inaugural mission of the plane transported over 290,000 packets of ready-to-use supplemental food, as well as thousands of solar lights and blankets prioritized for women and children.

Earlier this year, the ministry partnered with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a newly formed aid organization backed by the United States and Israel—to facilitate deliveries and deploy medical personnel into the war zone.

As part of these missions, the group has moved hundreds of thousands of pounds of high-calorie, peanut-based MANA Nutrition pouches produced in Georgia, formulated to address malnutrition.

Since the conflict began, Samaritan’s Purse reports sending more than 223 tons of supplemental food and distributing in excess of 1 million rations, while medical teams have treated over 1,700 patients.

The organization says distribution of the calorie-dense MANA packets is concentrated at designated aid sites for women and children, where First Aid stations staffed by clinicians are also in operation; the broader response—launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel—has included assistance to civilians on both sides of the conflict.

Edward Graham, the ministry’s chief operating officer and son of Franklin Graham, said Gaza remains one of the most challenging environments for humanitarian response, adding, “I'm thankful for our staff who are willing to go and that their hearts are broken and pierced by the things that break the heart of Jesus Christ.”

Saturday’s mission reflects expanded logistics enabled by the addition of the 767 to the fleet, which now complements the organization’s existing 757 and DC-8 cargo aircraft.

Beyond Gaza, Samaritan’s Purse has undertaken building projects in Israel, including two emergency medical stations, nine community centers with bomb shelters, and an equine therapy center serving children affected by trauma.

The group is also conducting medical training in what it describes as “strategic areas” across Israel, with efforts intended to benefit both Israeli and Palestinian civilians impacted by the ongoing war.