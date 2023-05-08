Law Enforcement of San Diego Responds to Deputy-Engaged Shooting Incident at Vista Church

Pexels/Kindel Media

Authorities are looking into a gunshot on Sunday outside Vista's Iglesia Ni Cristo church that included a deputy and injured a 77-year-old man. At about noon, an incident of a gunman entering a church has been reported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and after ten minutes, the deputies have arrived in the scene.

Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Injured; Suspect Expected to Survive

According to the article in ABC 10 News, the individual was allegedly threatening to harm himself inside the church while some of the congregation was still present. After leaving the church with a gun, the man approached law enforcement officers in the parking lot while disobeying their orders to lay down his firearm. Acting Lieutenant John Dungan of the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit claims that a deputy then fired, injuring the victim in the legs.

Deputies swiftly wrapped the man's leg in a tourniquet, providing vital first treatment until paramedics could arrive, according to witnesses and officials at the site. The injured suspect was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors anticipate he will fully recover from his wounds. Thankfully, no other people were hurt during the shooting.

Concerning the continuing case investigation, the SDPD has taken the initiative. The deputy who used his weapon in the incident has been with the department for around three years, according to a press release from the department. Working out of the Vista substation, he is currently a patrol deputy.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Vista homeowner James McCoy was smoking outside his apartment. In a direct statement, McCoy recalled hearing the cops coming from the opposite side of the street and going outside to look around.

According to another source, NBC San Diego said that as he heard a single gunshot, McCoy remembered the tense moment when deputies ordered the suspect to "Put it down, Put it down. I think he said it three times." Residents of Vista, a city in North County renowned for its tranquillity, temperate weather, and lovely rolling hills, found this occurrence to be especially upsetting.

Law officers reacted quickly to the gunshot incident, which injured one suspect. McCoy praised the sheriff's staff for its timely response and excellent communication. The commands of the deputies could be heard around 75 yards away.

Other Lastest Cases Involving Shooting Incidents

In another news involving a shooting incident that is shared in CBS News, according to a law enforcement source, Mauricio Garcia, the gunman who opened fire on a Texas mall on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring seven more, is being looked into for any connections to domestic violent extremist ideology. The shooter was fully equipped wearing armor and also carrying an assault rifle.

Garcia's social media and online profiles are being examined by investigators to see if he was associated with any violent radicals. They are also looking into Garcia's potential connections to prison gangs and cartel members. Garcia was wearing a patch that read "RWDS," which stands for "Right Wing Death Squad," an organization considered a right-wing neo-Nazi outfit. Garcia was from Dallas, according to the authorities, and a police officer murdered him.

