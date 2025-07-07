Southern Baptist-Sponsored Mission Camps Draw Over 12,000 Students Nationwide

Photo Credit: Fuge Camps Website (https://fugecamps.lifeway.com)

More than 12,000 adults and students are participating in the Southern Baptist Convention-supported Mission Fuge (MFuge) camps this summer across more than 25 locations nationwide, according to a spokesperson for the SBC's Lifeway Christian Resources.

Activities at the camps include a combination of Bible study and worship, along with volunteer work such as working with young children, serving at food banks, and engaging in yard work and construction projects.

The University of Mobile in Alabama, an SBC-affiliated institution, is among the host sites, with an estimated 2,400 high and middle school students expected to attend. Last year’s camp at the university saw 90 professions of faith and over 40 calls to ministry, according to The Baptist Press.

First Baptist Church of Centre, Alabama, is also participating by sending around 60 students to the MFuge camp at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The church is paying more than half of each student’s camp costs, driven by a strong belief that the camp’s experience can positively impact students’ lives.

“God has been so good to FUGE Camps. He is why we even exist,” said Joe Hicks, manager of FUGE Camps, in comments emailed to Christian Post. “We have a large, loyal customer base. They love our program, and our staff do a great job of running camp and bringing energy every week.”

He added, “Our desire is that students will grow closer to God and to each other in Christian community. We believe that when a student serves at MFuge, they will have a mission experience that opens their eyes to similar opportunities they may have to serve in their own communities, learning to live life each day on mission by serving others and sharing the Gospel.”