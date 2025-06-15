Seoul Hosts Asian Evangelical Forum, Emphasizing Renewed Focus on Discipleship

Dr. Bambang Budijanto, General Secretary of the Asia Evangelical Alliance, gives the opening speech at the Asia Evangelical Leadership Forum in Seoul on June 11. | Photo Credit: Christian Daily International

The Asia Evangelical Leadership Forum (AELF) officially opened Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea, with a powerful call to renew commitment to discipleship amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Organized by the Asia Evangelical Alliance (AEA), the three-day event gathered approximately 100 Evangelical leaders from more than 20 Asian countries for prayer, strategic planning, and collaboration under the theme: “Disciple or Die 2.0.”

Held at the Antioch Center from June 11 to 13, AELF is a part of what organizers describe as a “discipleship journey” that began in 2019. The forum’s main aim is to develop actionable strategies to accelerate the Great Commission’s fulfillment across Asia by deepening discipleship commitments.

Dr. Bambang Budijanto, General Secretary of the AEA, delivered the opening address, tracing the evolution of AEA’s emphasis on discipleship, which gained momentum during preparations for the 2019 World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) General Assembly. During that time, Asian leaders were asked to shape the agenda and seek God’s guidance through prayer.

“What emerged was the conviction that the Holy Spirit was calling us back to the final words of Jesus: ‘Make disciples of all nations.’ That moment launched a commitment we called the ‘Decade of Discipleship,’ beginning in 2020,” said Budijanto.

In 2020, the AEA hosted its first online General Assembly amid the pandemic, focusing on “Church in the New Landscape.” Leaders recognized that COVID-19 had accelerated shifts in how churches and missions operate.

Quoting Isaiah 43:19 — ‘See, I am doing a new thing’ — Budijanto emphasized that there was a need for new models and mindsets to match the changing realities. “The way we did church and missions last century cannot carry us into this century,” he stated.

As a result of this reflection, seven task forces were established in preparation for AEA’s 40th anniversary in 2023, with each one focused on discerning God's work in Asia today. However, during the 2024 General Assembly in Mongolia, the number of these strategic task forces was reduced from seven to four.

The ultimate goal of AELF 2025 is to unify leaders around a ten-year vision for invigorating discipleship movements across the region.

Budijanto acknowledged that Christian mission movements, like the modern era initiated by William Carey, may be entering a new phase. “Every season God creates new movements,” he said. “But we can’t see what’s ahead if we keep looking behind. The challenge is to stop feeding the old model and begin discerning what God is birthing now.”

Budijanto wrapped up his speech by urging unity and anticipation: “Let us approach this not as a routine event but as a sacred moment. God wants to do more than we can imagine — but we must come with open hands, open hearts, and the willingness to walk together.”

The forum concluded on June 13 with a commitment ceremony and a final prayer session titled “Show us Your life.”