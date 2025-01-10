Special Edition ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible Released Ahead of Inauguration

On March 26, 2024, former President Donald Trump is promoting the leather-bound "God Bless the USA" Bible, appealing for support from Christians. | Screenshot: Truth Social

The "God Bless the USA" Bible, endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, has released a special Inauguration Day edition ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

The Bible is inspired by and created from the song of the same name by American country music singer Melvin Lee Greenwood, and this special edition is priced at $69.99 plus shipping.

Greenwood announced the release in a video posted to Facebook on January 6, proclaiming that “2025 is destined to be an amazing year” due to Trump returning to office. The video credits Trump with “bringing faith back to the forefront of America” and claims that “Christianity has been experiencing a recent surge,” emphasizing that “now, more than ever, every home needs to have Bibles readily available.”

The narrator explained that “this special edition Bible features an engraving commemorating the second inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States.”

This large print special edition uses the King James Version translation and includes various founding documents of the United States, such as the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

The video also featured a brief endorsement message from Trump, who expressed his desire to “make Americans pray again.” According to the video, the Bible will not be available after January 19.

Last March, Trump drew attention when he endorsed the "God Bless the USA" Bible ahead of Easter Sunday, stating in a video posted to Truth Social that “religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country.”

He added, “This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion,” asserting that “religion is so important, it's so missing, but it's going to come back and it's going to come back strong, just like our country is going to come back strong.”

However, the release has sparked concern among some religious leaders. Richard Land, Executive Editor of the Christian Post and former head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), criticized the "God Bless the USA" Bible for elevating American documents to the level of divinely revealed Scripture.

He stated, “I believe it is not a good idea to bind Holy Scripture together with any other documents including the Declaration, Constitution, etc. It will only confuse people by either elevating our founding documents to a level of authority they do not deserve, or they will tempt people to view the Holy Scripture as less than fully sacred.”