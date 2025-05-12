Christian Street Preachers See Victory as UK Labour Council Revokes Injunction

A street preacher is preaching at Trafalgar Square located in Covent Garden, London. | Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Malcolm Lightbody

A Labour-led council in the UK has decided to withdraw its plan to seek an injunction that would have restricted Christian street preachers in the towns of Farnborough and Aldershot, Hampshire. The reversal came after significant opposition from local faith leaders, Conservative councilors, and members of the Christian community.

In March, the council had applied for a court order aimed at banning certain religious activities in town centers, including praying, singing, distributing Bibles or leaflets, and initiating religious conversations, according to Christian Concern, a U.K.-based advocacy group.

The proposed injunction would have made it a criminal offense to pray for someone without permission, lend Christian literature by hand, or participate in discussions considered “hostile” based on protected characteristics outlined under the Equality Act.

The council submitted its application under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and the Local Government Act 1972, citing concerns about the need to prevent “alarm and distress” among the community. The draft injunction warned that any breaches could lead to prosecution and even imprisonment for up to two years.

Preachers and local churches voiced strong objections, noting they were not consulted beforehand and describing the measures as “disproportionate and unprecedented.” Lawyers from the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the preachers, argued that “the injunction risked criminalizing ordinary expressions of faith, including carol singing.”

Street preacher Sally McGuinness, who has been active in the area for over 15 years, said she "made several attempts to contact the council after learning of the proposed injunction but received no response." During a meeting on April 23, she expressed that “the threat of criminalization had weighed heavily” on her and accused the council of failing “to acknowledge the good done by local Christian outreach.”

Other faith leaders, including ministers from Evangelical churches, an Army chaplain, and a local vicar, also attended to oppose the plan. During the session, they argued that the proposed restrictions would not only abridge constitutionally protected religious expression but also set a dangerous precedent for banning similar acts of faith in public.

Following the meeting, the council announced its decision to withdraw the application and instead consider a voluntary code of conduct for street preaching. Gareth Williams, the council leader, commented that “discussions with the local Christian community helped reach a solution that balanced freedom of worship with the interests of all town center users.”

Gareth Lyon, a Conservative councilor who had supported the preachers, welcomed the decision, stating it was “the right outcome for both free speech and religious liberty.” The draft injunction had included a ban on even placing a hand on someone during prayer or delivering sermons that could be seen as hostile based on protected characteristics.

A subsequent meeting between council officials and faith leaders is expected to explore alternative approaches to legal enforcement. The preachers involved are still seeking an apology and assurances that such measures will not be pursued in the future.