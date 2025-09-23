Suspect in Pastor’s Death Apprehended; Family Forgives as Bible Calls

Pastor Felipe Ascencio and his family. | Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a California pastor, whose death has deeply affected his family and congregation. The pastor’s family cites the Christian teachings he embraced, choosing to forgive his alleged killer.

Deputies responded to a call on September 7 in Ramona and found 40-year-old Pastor Felipe Ascencio of Templo Monte Horeb with a gunshot wound. Despite paramedics' efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, authorities apprehended Joel Martin Dukes III, a 22-year-old Ramona resident, on suspicion of murder, as reported by FOX 5. Detectives continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence, with the motive still under investigation.

Ascencio, known for leading the dedicated Spanish-speaking congregation of Templo Monte Horeb, was described by friends as a deeply committed family man engaged in worship and community outreach.

He is survived by his wife, Abigail, and their two children, and a funeral service was held on Friday where attendees shared memories and tributes.

Gabriela Ledezma, Ascencio’s niece, recalled, “His last words to me were, here there’s no going back, only forward. You can be around him for a second and you’d start jumping around and having fun too. That’s just the kind of person he was.”

The family expressed their intent to forgive the suspected shooter, citing their faith and Ascencio’s example. Ledezma remarked, “In the Bible, there’s a verse about turning the other cheek, and he lived it to a tee.”

A GoFundMe page created by the family has raised over $34,000 to support Ascencio’s wife and children during this difficult time.

The organizer wrote, “She has suffered the heartbreaking loss of her beloved husband, Felipe — a devoted father of two and pastor of Mount Horeb Church here in Ramona. Any contribution, no matter the size, will mean so much and bring comfort during this painful time.”