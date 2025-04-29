Bishop T.D. Jakes Transfers Leadership of Potter’s House to Daughter and Son-in-Law

During a Sunday service on April 27, 2025, Bishop T.D. Jakes announced that he is passing leadership of The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, to his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and son-in-law Touré Roberts. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Potter’s House of Dallas

Bishop T.D. Jakes announced during a church service on Sunday that he is handing over the leadership of The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, to his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and son-in-law Touré Roberts.

“I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you be sheep without a shepherd,” Jakes, who suffered a heart attack in last November shared with his congregation at the end of his sermon.

He emphasized the importance of transitioning leadership, stating, “I cannot afford to let all the work of all the saints, living and dead, to hold this so tight so long that I wither away. So I'm suggesting to you, I'm recommending to you, that you receive Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah.”

Jakes explained that his daughter and son-in-law are not merely replacing him but have long been part of the church's fabric: “Not because they're kin but because ... they've immersed themselves into the DNA of this church for years. Sat quiet, preached.” He added, “What you didn't know from November forward, they've been running the church anyway.”

During his address, Jakes conveyed that if they take over the church's leadership, “they may extend me.” He expressed hope to formalize the leadership transition by the church's anniversary later this year, allowing him to focus on other community initiatives. “There's some things I want to do in the community before I get too old to do it, and the clock is ticking,” he noted.

In terms of future involvement, he remarked, “There's some ways that I want to prepare us for the days ahead that I can't do it completely from the pulpit. Every now and then I think they'll let me preach, but there's some work in the vineyard that needs to be done.”

Jakes is expected to remain as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, where he also announced the transition in a press release. “For nearly 50 years, I’ve had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller,” he stated in the announcement.

He added, “Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age.”

“This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle; we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve.”