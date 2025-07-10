TD Jakes Transitions Leadership of The Potter’s House to Daughter and Son-in-Law

(From left) Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts, newly appointed co-senior pastors of The Potter’s House of Dallas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Potter’s House of Dallas

During a Sunday service, The Potter’s House, the Dallas megachurch founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes officially installed Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts as co-senior pastors.

The church shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram, stating, “Today, a mantle was passed with power, and a future was set in motion.” They added, “[T.D. Jakes] lifted up a legacy of sacrifice to release the next generation into purpose. This moment was sacred, and what comes next requires all of us.”

The transition was publicly announced in April of the same year, with Jakes expressing strong confidence in the leadership abilities of the couple. Bishop Jakes, now 68, will continue serving as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, which includes his foundation, real estate ventures, and a social impact holding company.

“For nearly 50 years, I’ve had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller,” Jakes remarked in April.

He continued, “As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future,” he explained.

Jakes emphasized that “Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle, we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static; it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve.”

Sarah Jakes Roberts, age 36, is a bestselling author and the founder of the Woman Evolve ministry. Her husband, Touré Roberts, is also a pastor and author of books including Purpose Awakening, Wholeness, and Balance. He established 'ONE | A Potter’s House Church' in Los Angeles.

Founded in 1996 after Jakes relocated to Dallas from West Virginia, The Potter’s House now reports a membership of approximately 30,000.