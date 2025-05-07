Texas Governor Signs Largest US School Voucher Law to Expand Educational Choice

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. | Photo Credit: Greg Abbott's Facebook

Texas has taken a significant step forward in education reform as Governor Greg Abbott signed a historic school choice bill into law. This legislation, which Abbott describes as the “largest day-one” school choice program launch in the country, is seen as a milestone for families seeking greater educational options.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 2, establishes a $1 billion education savings account (ESA) program designed to give families more control over their children's education. The program initially aims to serve up to 90,000 students, providing up to $10,000 per student to help cover private school tuition and related expenses.

Supporters argue that this move will empower parents by allowing tax dollars to follow students to the schools of their choice, thus promoting greater educational freedom across the state.

Abbott emphasized his commitment to educational choice by stating Saturday upon signing SB 2, “When I ran for re-election in 2022, I promised Texans that we will bring education freedom to every Texas family,” and added, “Today, Texas delivers on that promise. I am signing this law that will ensure Texas families, whose children can no longer be served by the public school assigned to them, have the choice to take their money and find the school that is right for them.”

In January, Texas introduced the SB 2 legislation, which was subsequently passed by the Senate in February. This bill establishes an education savings account (ESA) program designed to provide families with ‘additional educational options to assist families in this state in exercising the right to direct the educational needs of their children.’

The law grants the state comptroller's office the authority to ‘establish a program to provide funding for approved education-related expenses of children’ who participate in the ESA program. Furthermore, it ‘confers a state benefit to program participants in addition to a free public education.’

The program is expected to initially assist roughly 66 Catholic high schools, which serve approximately 24,000 students in Texas. With the average Catholic school tuition around $14,000, according to Private School Review, families may benefit significantly from the ESA program.

Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America, called the signing “a historic victory for Texas families and the future of our nation.” He expressed optimism that “Revitalizing the Republic starts in the classroom,” and "Texas has created the largest day-one school choice program in the nation, putting the state on a pathway to becoming the best in America for educating our kids."

The bill was welcomed with enthusiasm by christian leaders, including Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, who said he was “absolutely thrilled” that students from Prestonwood Christian Academy were present for the signing. “Parents and their families deserve the best opportunities for education,” he wrote on social media. “Abbott signed and we’re celebrating.”

However, not everyone supported the legislation. Organizations such as Pastors For Texas Children voiced opposition, warning that public funds could disproportionately benefit families who are less in need. Rev. Charles Johnson, founder of Pastors for Texas Children, highlighted this concern at an April event in Fort Worth, stating, ‘The people who have shown up here represent thousands of people who don’t want our tax dollars subsidizing affluent private schools.’