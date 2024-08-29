Texas nurse talks spiritual warfare following termination for whistleblowing on gender-affirming care

Vanessa Sivadge told that she believes her experience after whistleblowing against Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, is part of a spiritual war | GiveSendGo/Vanessa Sivadge

A Texas nurse, Vanessa Sivadge, recently gained national attention after claiming she was unlawfully terminated from her position at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) for exposing alleged Medicaid fraud related to gender-affirming care for minors. Sivadge states that her termination embodies not only professional retaliation but also a larger spiritual battle in the healthcare system.​

Sivadge, who identifies as a devout Christian, claims she was fired on August 16 for bringing to light practices she believes are unethical and harmful. Specifically, she alleges that TCH used federal funds to cover cross-sex hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors, actions she argues violate Texas law.

Speaking to various media, Sivadge articulated her perspective as a fight against a medical establishment she accuses of prioritizing profit over patient welfare.

"My faith is the foundation of everything," Sivadge remarked. "That’s the reason why I’ve spoken out as I have". Her commitment to her beliefs has intensified her resolve to challenge the hospital’s actions, which she describes both as a personal affront and a spiritual conflict, stating, “This is a spiritual war”.

The tension escalated after Sivadge requested a transfer from the endocrinology clinic to the cardiology unit, seeking relief from what she described as "indirect participation" in treatments conflicting with her religious convictions.

This request was denied, prompting her to go public with her concerns about the hospital’s practices concerning transgender minors and their psychological health.

Sivadge's allegations came under further scrutiny after reports indicated that another whistleblower, Dr. Eithan Haim, faced legal action from the U.S. Department of Justice for leaking medical records related to TCH. Haim's disclosures had previously suggested the hospital continued administering puberty blockers to children despite its claims to the contrary.

In a striking turn of events, Sivadge has faced intimidation from federal authorities. According to her statements, two FBI agents visited her home, signaling federal interest in her whistleblowing.

She insists that this federal engagement speaks to a larger issue: "I believe that the Department of Justice has been weaponized against people of faith and people who expose wrongdoing".

As the controversy unfolds, Sivadge has taken to fundraising online to assist with her legal defense, emphasizing the urgent need for whistleblowers to protect children's well-being against what she terms "child mutilation and sterilization" practices. Thus far, her campaign has raised over $50,000, reflecting significant public support for her cause.

In her testimony, Sivadge draws on biblical references to frame her actions as a moral imperative, quoting Ephesians 5 regarding the need to expose the "worthless deeds of evil and darkness". In doing so, she seeks not just personal vindication but also aims to highlight what she sees as systemic injustices within the healthcare system, marking her story as a calling to bring light to concealed truths.

The situation at Texas Children's Hospital continues to evolve, with many watching closely as legal, ethical and spiritual dimensions intertwine in this high-stakes battle over children's healthcare and religious freedom.